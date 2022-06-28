ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

Emergency repair will cause water service disruption today in Vienna

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vienna Public Works Department beginning at 2 p.m. today will perform an emergency utility...

www.newsandsentinel.com

WTAP

Vienna making emergency utility repairs; water service impacted

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Vienna is making emergency utility repairs Tuesday, June 28. The work will start at 11 a.m. on the 600 block of Grand Central Avenue and last approximately 2 hours. Water service will be interrupted during the work. The water service will impact both...
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County ramps reopen after semi-truck crash

UPDATE: Ramps are reopen UPDATE: The ramps from SR 7 north/south to I-470 are temporarily closed due to a crash. Wrecker is on scene to remove vehicle, once cleared the ramps will reopen BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a semi-truck accident at the I-470 West Ramp on […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Vienna, WV
Government
City
Vienna, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sinkhole opens up near gas station in Mason, West Virginia

UPDATE (2:45 P.M. June 27, 2022): The Mason Volunteer Fire Department says a trash truck has been removed from the parking lot of the BP gas station on Second Street after two of the vehicle’s back tires got stuck in a sinkhole. According to an employee of the Par Mar BP gas station, the business […]
MASON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Mist Opportunity

PARKERSBURG — Fog begins to lift Wednesday morning around the cannon at Fort Boreman Park. Today will be sunny and this evening will be clear, but thunderstorms are likely Friday through the weekend, the National Weather Service has forecast. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission discusses Pond Creek waterline

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission said it would needs over $5 million to finish a waterline project in the Pond Creek area that would serve over 80 customers. County officials have been looking at options to try to get waterlines extended to those people. Earlier this year the commission met with representatives with Lubeck Public Service District and Mineral Wells PSD to see if something could be done.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Historic former Marietta facility gets renovation funding

The property which housed the Northwest Territory’s first electric plant is one of 38 historic buildings that will be rehabilitated through tax credits as part of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. The award of $146,800 in tax credits was recently announced by Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Independence Day events begin early in Ripley, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — A pair of early events will kick of the Independence Day celebrations and activities this week in Parkersburg and Ripley. In Parkersburg, the annual American Legion Post 15 carnival and fireworks show will begin Thursday and run through July 4 at City Park with games, rides and concessions.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Why can’t fire departments fill swimming pools?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You may think that filling a swimming pool with water from a fire hydrant would be the easiest way to do it. But the reason firefighters can’t is that it is considered theft. According to the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department, they say West Virginia American Water views using a fire hydrant […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July fireworks to be set off from Fort Boreman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Fourth of July fireworks will once again be fired off from Fort Boreman hill. The 25 minute firework show will start at 10 :00 p.m. on July 4th and can be seen in several locations throughout the city. The location at Fort Boreman hill...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The free Fourth of July Carnival is coming back once again to the Parkersburg City Park. The free carnival is put on by the American Legion each year. For this year’s activities, they will be using a new vending company for the rides. Roger Loughry, a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Athens NEWS

Detour ahead: Major rehabilitation project planned for US 33/US 50 interchange

ATHENS — A major rehabilitation project starts Monday on the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange, according to Ohio Department of Transportation Southeastern Ohio District 10. Make plans for a long detour because the ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound will be closed. ODOT's detour is Stimson Avenue to U.S. 33 westbound to East State Street. Turn left on East State Street, then stay left to exit to U.S. 33...
ATHENS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Former St. Marys clerk pleads guilty in Pleasants County probe

CHARLESTON — A former clerk for the St. Marys Police Department pleaded guilty as a federal grand jury probes a program that canceled traffic tickets and certain misdemeanor charges in exchange for donations to a Christmas gift program. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the North District of...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood BOE says goodbye to Olcott, Hosaflook; Superintendent Willis sworn in

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night where goodbyes were said to two current members and a new superintendent was sworn in. Superintendent William Hosaflook, who was appointed as superintendent in 2018, will begin his new position as Jackson County’s superintendent on...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta City Schools planned to interview four superintendent hopefuls

MARIETTA — The Marietta City Schools Board of Education was scheduled to interview four candidates for the district’s superintendent position Wednesday evening. There were 15 applicants for the job being vacated by Superintendent Will Hampton. After seven years at the helm of Marietta City Schools, he will take...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mineral Wells man makes appeal for church bells to ring

PARKERSBURG — Area churches are being encouraged to ring their bells at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3, in observance of the Trinity and to call people “back to the church,” according to an organizer. “I am asking churches to participate because I feel since the COVID-19 pandemic...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County man joins ‘Saved by the belt club’ after sustaining life-threatening injuries in crash

Martins Ferry resident Thomas W. Dolence joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on county Road 2 in Belmont County on May 6. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, St. Clairsville Post commander, presented him with a “Saved by the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

