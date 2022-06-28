ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Leadership Tuscarawas announces class for 2022-2023 program

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Leadership Tuscarawas has announced a 25-member class for its 2022-2023 Signature Program.

The 10-month program is designed to help participants develop a working knowledge of Tuscarawas County across sectors and learn to appreciate the diverse perspectives of their classmates, resulting in a group of leaders better prepared to assume leadership roles the community.

The Signature program runs from August 2022 through May 2023. According to Executive Director William (Bill) Beisel, the program "presents an excellent opportunity for leaders to see beyond their own professional and personal space to better understand the broader interests of the community." In addition to the Signature Program, Leadership Tuscarawas sponsors the annual Leaders of Tomorrow Summit and other programs.

Members of the new class and their employers are: Adam Bott, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital; Adrian Jones, PhD, Kent State University at Tuscarawas; Andrew Cornell, Groovfold; Andrea Arnold, Tuscarawas County Probate/Juvenile Court; Berthide (Hilde) Weber, Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Dr. Cody Turner, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital; Courtney Nign, Kent State University at Tuscarawas; Dana Fischio, New Philadelphia Health Department; Ethan Zucal, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District; Evan Welty, Welmore Center; Holly Bollinger, SBDC at Kent State University at Tuscarawas; JC Shively, Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation; Jennifer Deam, The Consumer and Savings Bank; Josh Weigand, Kraton Corporation; Kait Gallagher-Wilsterman, Tusco Display; Kaileigh Tracy, First Federal Community Bank; Karleigh Mills, First Federal Community Bank; Lisa Burrell, East Central Ohio Educational Service Center; Logan Little, Workforce Initiative Association and OhioMeansJobs of Stark and Tuscarawas Counties; Matt Fockler. Buckeye Career Center; Michael Mead, Medical Cost Saving Solution; Michele Milburn, WJER; Ryan Pastircak, WJER; Ryan Rice, Kraton Corp.; and Tosha Roup, Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union.

For more information, contact Beisel at wbeisel@kent.edu.

