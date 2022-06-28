ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

Claymont Board of Education

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
KEY ACTION Heard a plan from high school principal Amy Conn to change from a class ranking system to a Latin system in honoring graduating students.

DISCUSSION Conn said the current class ranking system used ranks students by grade point average, from lowest to highest. She said that because of competition for the highest spots, students may be steered away from taking classes that are not weighted and may be missing out on the arts and tech classes that interest them.The Latin system would let students earn a graduating status of Cum Laude (with honors), Magna Cum Laude (with high honors) or Summa Cum Laude (with highest honors), all based on their individual GPA.

The new system would start in 2026 with the incoming freshman class.

OTHER ACTION

• Approved a transfer for Shay Young from the position of primary principal to intermediate principal.

• Split 2-2 on a vote to hire a new primary school principal with Lois Grandison and Steve Miles voting yes and Aaron Cottrell and Michelle Wolf voting no. Cyndy Host was absent.

• Employed Stacey Patterson as PE teacher for the 2022-23 school year.

• Accepted resignations of James Howell, music teacher; Kelly Powell, bus driver; Susan Hall, freshman volleyball coach; Lyla McCray and Matt Grant.

• Approved the following head coaches: Rich Struchen, boys tennis; Logan Addison, baseball; Stacey Patterson, softball; Adam Rogers, girls track; and Eric Patterson, boys track.

• Approved a list of substitutes for the 2022-23 school year.

UP NEXT Regular meeting July 7 at 6 p.m. at the Claymont Administrative Office.

