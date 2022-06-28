WYC Strawberry Shortcake

The Department of Marine Resources has granted the following shellfish licenses to the Town of Bremen for 2022. Licenses go on sale at the Bremen Town Center on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 8:00 am. Fees must be paid in full when a license is issued. A list of persons eligible for renewal licenses is available at the Town Center. Renewal licenses are reserved for sale to individuals who have earned priority status under the Bremen Shellfish Conservation Ordinance as enacted February 23, 2017.

