Wiscasset, ME

WYC Strawberry Shortcake

lcnme.com
 3 days ago

After the parade, come to the Wiscasset Yacht Club...

lcnme.com

lcnme.com

Ice Cream Social at Thompson Ice House July 3

The historic Thompson Ice House in South Bristol will hold its annual ice cream social from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The event will feature homemade ice cream using ice harvested in March, stored in the ice house, and made with traditional hand-crank machines. Kids can help churn the ice cream.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Fourth of July Events

The Old Bristol Historical Society will host an open house and ice cream social from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 at its newly renovated Bristol History Center at 2089 Bristol Road (Route 130). Visitors will be able to tour the new exhibits and enjoy ice cream treats. The Round...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Scholarship Pie Sale in Bremen July 2

The Patriotic Club of Bremen is having its annual scholarship pie sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2 at the Bremen Town House. All proceeds from this event go into the club’s scholarship fund, which provides every Bremen high school graduate who pursues further education a $500 scholarship.
BREMEN, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Bear Sightings Unusual, But Not Uncommon

Anecdotal evidence might lead one to believe Lincoln County’s resident black bear population is on the increase, but according to state and local officials, there is still no Lincoln County bear population to speak of. Facebook pages belonging to self-identified Lincoln County residents in Jefferson, Nobleboro, Waldoboro, and Newcastle...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Waldoboro Man Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Kyle Santheson as the winner of the June #LCNme365 photo contest with his picture of a bear having a snack from a birdfeeder. Santheson, a lifelong amateur photographer, usually snaps pictures with his Canon camera. To capture this shot, however, he used the iPhone he had with him.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Waldoboro

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a scheduled meeting on July 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a shellfish buying station at 1540 Atlantic Highway. (Map U9 Lot 15) and a new storage building along with...
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Grader Storage Area

The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for construction of covered grader storage area. Persons interested in this work should read the contract available from the Town website https://townofwhitefield.com/ or by email townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com. Bids due back by July 5th, 3:00 pm.
WHITEFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

TOWN OF JEFFERSON

The Town of Jefferson is accepting bids for winter sand. All sealed bids must be submitted to the Town Office by 4:00 P.M. on Friday, July 15, 2022. Bids will be opened on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 5 P.M. Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.
JEFFERSON, ME
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Water Street#Food Drink#The Wiscasset Yacht Club
lcnme.com

Public Notice of Abandoned Property

This notice is for the removal and/or destruction of abandoned property. White Birches Holdings LLC dba White Birches Mobile Home Park will remove and/or destroy a 1985 Astro Mobile Home situated at 11 Hutchings Rd. in Damariscotta. Anyone with a lien or interest in this property should contact White Birches...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Damariscotta • Public Hearing

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on July 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., in the meeting room at the Town Office at 21 School Street,. Cupacity – Damariscotta Good Coffee, LLC, to add rear. parking lot area to service areas in the...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

TOWN OF BREMEN

The Department of Marine Resources has granted the following shellfish licenses to the Town of Bremen for 2022. Licenses go on sale at the Bremen Town Center on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 8:00 am. Fees must be paid in full when a license is issued. A list of persons eligible for renewal licenses is available at the Town Center. Renewal licenses are reserved for sale to individuals who have earned priority status under the Bremen Shellfish Conservation Ordinance as enacted February 23, 2017.
BREMEN, ME
lcnme.com

Frances Strong ‘Bunny’ (Bogardus) Lang

Frances Strong “Bunny” (Bogardus) Lang was born Jan. 15, 1931 in Bronxville, N.Y., the daughter of John Arthur Bogardus and Elinor Morris Strong, sister of John (Jack) Bogardus Jr. She was survived by William (Bud) Clark Lang, who has since passed, her husband of 64 years, who she married on April 7, 1956. Children, Andrew, deceased 2002, wife Elizabeth Ann (Betty Ann), of Coventry, R.I., grandchildren James of West Warwick, and Katherine of Warwick; Sallie wife Erika, grandchild Helen YuYu, all of Oakland, Calif.; John (Jack), wife, Jennifer, grandchildren John, Morgan Frances, and Jordan, all of Pembroke, Mass.; William Jr., deceased in infancy, Daniel, deceased in infancy.
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Nobleboro

The Town of Nobleboro is now accepting bids for the following:. Hot Topping a section of Bayview Road from Morgan Hill Road to Belvedere Road and 2nd project being an approximate 3,500-foot section of Upper East Pond Road in Nobleboro. Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Mary Jane Oliver Rines

Mary Jane passed away with her children by her side at Cove’s Edge on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Mary Jane is the daughter of the late Sterling and Gwendolyn (Pinkham) Oliver, of Nobleboro. She attended the local school. Mary Jane enjoyed long car rides, knitting, reading, and spending time...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

REQUEST FOR TREE CUTTING BIDS

The Town of Jefferson is accepting bids for tree cutting along the Egypt Road, which is off Route 215 (So. Clary Rd.). The Egypt Road is approximately 2.6 miles long. Cutting will take place 24 feet from the center line and will take place on both sides of the road.
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Waldoboro • Public Hearing Notice

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following:. Warrant Article 1 – To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting. Warrant...
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

New NCS Principal Has Strong Foundation in Special Education

Adam Bullard, the new principal for Nobleboro Central School, brings not only administrative experience, but also more than nine years of experience in special education to the position. Bullard describes his leadership style as relational and looks forward to bringing the broader community together around common goals. “It’s not easy,...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

LEGAL NOTICE

RSU 40, (Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, Washington) may have special education records in its possession for those students and will destroy such special education records. after July 30, 2022. If you would like to have these records rather than having them destroyed, please contact Karen Brackett, Director of Special Services...
WARREN, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from June 21-26: Margaret Moremen, South Bristol, failure to report accident, June 22. June 21: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Hammond Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 240 calls for service for the period of June 21-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,968 calls for service. June 23, Richard A. Lee, Sr., 54, of Cushing, was arrested for unlawful possession of scheduled drug; operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – no test; and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

