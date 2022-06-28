ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tigers review – teen football star quits Inter Milan in real-life mental health drama

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JUZl_0gOPf2oA00
Under pressure … Erik Enge as Bengtsson in Tigers.

This oddly unsatisfying and misfiring sports drama was Sweden’s Oscar submission last year; it fictionalises the real-life case of teen Swedish footballing prodigy Martin Bengtsson who was on the verge of the big time when he signed for Inter Milan in 2003, but quit soon afterwards, suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts. He was put under the extraordinary pressure of being treated like a kid at the club’s youth academy, yet showered with the kind of money that buys sports cars while being subject to the needling suspicion that he could get dropped at any time.

Erik Enge plays Bengtsson, Alfred Enoch plays his friend Ryan and Frida Gustavsson plays his model girlfriend Vibeke; writer-director Ronnie Sandahl (who scripted Borg McEnroe in 2017) can’t quite decide if the problem is with the footballing system generally or with Bengtsson himself as someone with his own mental health vulnerabilities. We get scenes with Bengtsson out clubbing with his mercurial, jealous teammates – though he is shyly and watchfully apart from the real bad behaviour.

There are training scenes, matchplay scenes, and plenty of long, slightly redundant closeups of Bengtsson’s stricken face, conveying … what, exactly? The film contains moments in which we are invited to assume that Bengtsson has issues with self-harm, and with food and OCD tendencies, but Sandahl seems also to want to take the emphasis away from this kind of purely personal diagnosis, and to talk about the dysfunctional world of elite sports. Yet even on this point, the film doesn’t quite go in for the kill. The climactic crisis itself, a much more indirect and ambiguous drama than that which appears to have been the case in real life, feels like a rather melodramatic fudge.

This is a laborious movie whose final intertitles rather superciliously assure us that Inter Milan has made greater advances than other European clubs on protecting its young players’ mental health. That claim is as cloudy as everything else.

Tigers is released on 1 July in cinemas.

  • In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Blacks Can’t Swim: Rewind review – a deep dive back into troubled waters

Statistics from Sport England show that 95% of Black adults and 80% of Black children in England don’t swim. People from ethnic minorities are at an increased risk of drowning according to the WHO. Now comes this documentary produced by Ed Accura of the Black Swimming Association, number three in his Blacks Can’t Swim series. His last film interviewed 16- to 24-year-olds; here it’s parents talking about their relationship with the water and how it’s affected their kids.
SOCIETY
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares heartbreaking admission

It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly being found with vape cartridges containing a hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate which carries a significant penalty within the country. Russia recently decided that her criminal trial would begin on Friday, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Frida Gustavsson
Person
Alfred Enoch
Daily Mail

Britain's fattest man who weighed 55 stone dies aged 37: Friends pay tribute to 'great lad' who 'died of sepsis and organ failure' after return to hospital

A man thought to be the most overweight in Britain has tragically died at the age of 37 of organ failure and sepsis after being admitted to hospital. Matthew Crawford weighed 55 stone at his heaviest and has hit headlines in recent years after taking up four hospital beds in the NHS for 18 months due to a lack of social care at home.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Shattered' family reveal BBC Three star Jasmine Burkitt who appeared in dwarfism reality show Small Teen Bigger World was living in a tent when she died aged 28

A former teenage reality star with dwarfism who shared her story with millions of viewers has been found dead in a tent in Welsh woodland, leaving her family 'shattered'. Jasmine 'Jazz' Burkitt, 28, shot to fame 12 years ago in BBC Three's four-part documentary 'Small Teen Bigger World'. At 3'11...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Swedish
Daily Mail

'We're too sick to work': Number of people on sick leave hits 2.54million - up almost a fifth from before the pandemic

The number of people on long-term sick leave has leapt by nearly a fifth since before the pandemic. As employers struggle to hire staff, a staggering 2.54 million working-age people said they were too unwell to hold down a job this spring, according to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Labour Force Survey – up 18 per cent from spring 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Seth Meyers on January 6 testimony: ‘Even Fox News seemed dazed by how devastating it was’

A day removed from one of the most effective January 6 committee hearings yet, Seth Meyers processed former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking testimony. Hutchinson told the committee that Trump knew his mob was armed, that his staff planned to storm the Capitol, and that Trump tried to snatch a steering wheel from a Secret Service agent when they refused to take him there.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

337K+
Followers
81K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy