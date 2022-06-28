Russia-Ukraine war latest LIVE: Desperate Putin’s tactics ‘unsustainable’ as strength of despot’s army ‘DEGRADES’

DESPERATE Vladimir Putin's tactics are "unsustainable" as strength of despot's army "DEGRADES", claims the UK's Ministry of Defence.

Russia is also using “unusual” tactics in their invasion of Ukraine which consist of "intense waves" of missile strikes.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said: “Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their positions on higher ground in the city of Lyschansak, after falling back from Sieverodonetsk.

“Ukrainian forces continue to disrupt Russian command and control with successful strikes deep behind Russian lines.

“Over 24-26 June, Russia launched unusually intense waves of strikes across Ukraine using long-range missiles.

“These weapons highly likely included the Soviet-era AS-4 KITCHEN and more modern AS-23a KODIAK missiles, fired from both Belarusian and Russian airspace."

The Ministry added: "The Russian armed forces are increasingly hollowed out.

"They currently accept a level of degraded combat effectiveness, which is probably unsustainable in the long term."

Russian forces capture Kherson mayor

The elected mayor of the city of Kherson has been captured by pro-Russian forces Russian media reports.

Igor Kolykhayev has been 'kidnapped' according to Councillor Galyna Lyashevska.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed Kherson administration, told state news agency RIA Novosti that "ex-mayor Kolykhayev has been detained".

KGB veteran suspected of aiding Russia in Ukraine

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency report that the Lviv regional prosecutors' office has notified a local resident that he is suspected of treason.

The resident, a veteran KGB agent, has been suspected of assisting Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the man, "assisted the aggressor state and its military formations in carrying out subversive actions against Ukraine".

"Using an on-line messenger, the man sent to the Russians information about the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lviv Region for the delivery of missile strikes," the prosecutor's office says.

Russia makes claims about the shopping centre attack

Following the missile strike on a packed shopping centre in Ukraine multiple false stories were spread.

Russian Telegram channels and Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations were just some that spread unproven claims.

They included rumours that the attack was "false" or "staged".

On Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry released a statement claiming the shopping centre was "non-functioning" and that the bombing of a nearby ammunitions dump sparked a secondary fire at the centre.

Those claims were flatly denied by Ukrainian officials.

US imposes new sanctions on Russia

The US Treasury Department has confirmed that they have imposed new sanctions on over 100 targets and banned the import of new Russian gold.

In total 70 entities and 29 individuals have been blacklisted, which freezes any US-held assets and prohibits them from doing business with or conducting financial transactions with US institutions.

The Treasury Department says on its website that the US will target Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and multiple banks, including the Bank of Moscow.

Also sanctioned was United Aircraft Corporation, the maker of Russia's MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets.

The US Treasury says this aims to "weaken Russia's ability to continue its aerial assault on Ukraine."

Army chief warns of dangers to the UK

The British Army's newly appointed chief has warned of the dangers of heading to war with Vladimir Putin in his first official speech.

General Sir Patrick Sanders has warned Russia will likely be an "even greater threat" to Europe after the invasion in Ukraine and the UK must act "rapidly" to make sure it is not drawn into war.

"Let me be clear, the British Army is not mobilizing to provoke war. It is mobilising to prevent war," he explained of Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine..

The general said he has not seen "such a clear threat to the principles of sovereignty and democracy and the freedom to live without fear of violence" in all his years in the army.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure that the British Army plays its part in averting war," he said.

What tennis stars are missing Wimbledon due to the Russian ban?

World number one Daniil Medvedev will play no part at Wimbledon.

The US Open champion is banned along with all players who represent Russia.

Aslan Karatsev is excluded from Wimbledon as part of the Russian ban as well as Karen Khachanov.

World number six Aryna Sabalenka, a national of Belarus, is the highest ranked WTA player to be banned from Wimbledon.

Though a resident of Boca Raton, Florida, former Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has been banned due to her Belarussian nationality.

Russian attacks on civilians to be discussed by UN Security Council

The US ambassador to the UN has said the United Nations Security Council will meet later to discuss Russian attacks against civilians.

The news comes following Monday's missile strike on the Kremenchuk shopping centre.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield described the attack as "absolutely sickening".

The more weapons supplied the longer the conflict

According to Reuters Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has said the more weapons Western countries supply to Ukraine, the longer the conflict will last.

Speaking on a trip to Turkmenistan, Sergei Lavrov, reportedly echoed earlier claims by Russia's defence ministry regarding Monday's fatal attack on a shopping centre.

He reportedly said that its forces were targeting weapons near the centre, which was not in use.

'This is our 1937 moment'

The new head of the British Army says we must be prepared to act rapidly to prevent the spread of war in Europe.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the chief of the general staff, has said: “Let me be clear: the British Army is not mobilising to provoke war, it is mobilising to prevent war.

“We’re living through a period of history as profound as the one our forebears did 80 years ago. And now, as then, our choices will have a disproportionate effect on the future. This is our 1937 moment."

In his first public engagement, delivering a speech to the Royal United Services Institute think tank, Sanders says: “If we fail to deter, there are no good choices given the cost of a potential counterattack and the associated nuclear threat. We must therefore meet strength with strength from the outset and be unequivocally prepared to fight for Nato territory."

“This is the war that we are mobilising to prevent by preparing to win... And in doing so, it’s my hope that we never have to fight it."

Boris goes back on campaign promise to keep defence spending above inflation

In his winning 2019 Conservative manifesto, Mr Johnson vowed to “continue to exceed the NATO target of spending 2 per cent of GDP on defence and increase the budget by at least 0.5 per cent above inflation every year of the new Parliament”.

Johnson has now gone back on this promise.

The government has responded to criticism of this move, by reminding Brits of the high cost of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A government source said: “The manifesto was written before £400 billion had to be spent locking people up for their own safety because of the global pandemic.”

They added: “There is a reality check on things that were offered in a different age which is the only reasonable thing that we can expect.”

Russia vows to respond to Japanese sanctions

Russia promised on Monday to hit Japan with countermeasures in response to Tokyo’s imposition of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has joined the West in hitting Russia with an unprecedented package of sanctions in the four months since Russia launched its war against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tokyo’s latest moves earlier on Monday, including a ban on Russian gold imports, new asset freezes and export bans on a host of Russian individuals and companies.

Russia’s ambassador to Japan slammed the move and blamed Tokyo for destroying relations between the two countries.

Sanctions are “short-sighted and harm Japan itself, especially the business community,” ambassador Mikhail Galuzin said in a statement posted on the Russian embassy’s Facebook page.

“Of course, such an increase in a hostile policy towards Russia will be taken into account by us in our future approach towards Japan and will not go unanswered,” he added.

Kharkiv being hit 'hour by hour' claims mayor

The mayor of Ukraine's second city has claimed that Kharkiv is being hit with Russian missiles constantly.

"There is a morning bombardment, there is a day bombardment, and there is a night bombardment of the city of Kharkiv. All this comes from the territory of the Russian Federation -- from the Belgorod region," Ihor Terekhov said.

The end goal of these attacks? "exterminating us as a nation," claims that mayor.

G7 SLAMS Russia for inhumane attack on civilians.

The G7 came together this week to discuss the world's response to Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Last night, reports emerged that Russia had attacked a shopping mall, killing at least 16 civilians in the process.

In a joint statement, the G7 condemned the attack:

In a joint statement, the leaders of the world said: "We, the leaders of the G7, solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk.

"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account."

British forces must be more prepared for war, Army chief claims

Speaking on the conflict with Russia, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the head of British army, warned that more of our forces need to be ready for war at any moment.

He said: “This is not the rush to war at the speed of the railway timetables of 1914”.

Instead, he warned that deterring Russia means: "More of the Army ready more of the time".

Army chief claims the UK is on the brink of war in chilling warning

The head of the UK army has compared our current situation to that of 1937, just two years before the outbreak of World War Two.

General Sir Patrick Sanders gave a stark warning that our armed forces must be prepared to directly engage Putin in order to prevent the spread of further conflict in Europe - and ward off the threat from Moscow.

“This is our 1937 moment. We are not at war – but must act rapidly so that we aren’t drawn into one through a failure to contain territorial expansion.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that the British Army plays its part in averting war.”

Continuing his speech at the The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), he said: “If this battle came, we would likely be outnumbered at the point of attack and fighting like hell.

"Standoff air, maritime or cyber fires are unlikely to dominate on their own – Land will still be the decisive domain.

"And though I bow to no one in my advocacy for the need for game changing digital transformation, to put it bluntly, you can’t cyber your way across a river.

"No single platform, capability, or tactic will unlock the problem.

"Success will be determined by combined arms and multi-domain competence. And mass.”

‘Russia has committed a war crime’

More now on the missile attack on a shopping centre in Ukraine today. The regional head of Poltava, Dmytro Lunin, has said that Russia has committed a war crime by carrying out the attack in the city of Kremenchuk.

Dmytro Lunin said: “The missile strike at a shopping centre with people inside in Kremenchuk is another Russian war crime.

“A crime against humanity. This is an open and cynical act of terror against the civilian population.”

Russia's losses as of June 28

Russia has continued to lose troops, equipment and weapons as it continues its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

As of June 28, the Ukrainian military reports that Russia has lost over 35,000 troops.

On top of this the country as lost approximately 217 planes, 1,567 tanks and 185 helicopters.

The world outraged by Putin

Putin launched a deadly attack on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk today leading world leaders to criticise his actions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “The world is horrified by Russia’s missile strike today, which hit a crowded Ukrainian shopping mall”.

He added that the US will “continue to support Ukraine” and hold Russia to account.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the attack had shown the cruelty and barbarism of Russia’s president.

G7 leaders agree to work on price cap for Russian oil

G7 leaders have agreed to work on a price cap for Russian oil, a US official said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to cut the Kremlin's revenues.

Group of Seven leaders will "task ministers to work urgently towards developing, consulting with third countries and the private sector in an effort to develop a price cap around oil", the senior official told reporters.

‘Russia is a terrorist state’

Dmytro Lunin, head of Poltava regional administration, said: “Missile strike on a shopping mall with people in Kremenchuk is yet another military crime by the Russians.

“A crime against humanity. This is an obvious, cynical act of terror against peaceful civilians.

“Russia is a terrorist state.”

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, said: “They said they would be hitting centres of decision making.

“But even the most sick imagination would not have guessed they mean shopping centres by this.”

Leaders to discuss bolstering NATO's eastern flank

Leaders will also discuss plans to bolster the alliance’s eastern flank, outline a new force model, announce funding decisions and publish a “Strategic Compact” that lays out NATO’s strategy for the years ahead, according to NATO diplomats.

The NATO Response Force is currently around 40,000 soldiers, sailors and air personnel.

They are kept at varying degrees of readiness to mobilise, ranging from two days to six months.

It comes after The Sun reported that NATO is set to create a new 200,000 strong force to “wipe Russia off the earth” if Putin invades an ally country.

The new Allied Reaction Force (ARF) will be a six times larger than the current formation that stands ready to repel Russian aggression, the NATO Response Force (NRF).

Putin will be dead in two years as he’s suffering from ‘several grave illnesses’

UKRAINIAN officials have claimed that Vladimir Putin is suffering from "grave" illnesses and could die within two years in the latest rumours about Putin's health.

Speaking to USA Today, Ukraine's intelligence chief, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov said Putin "doesn't have a long life ahead of him".

In another interview with Sky News, the General insisted Putin was in "very bad psychological and physical condition and he is very sick".

It comes after a top oligarch reportedly claimed Putin is "very ill with blood cancer" in the audio recording obtained by New Lines Magazine.

It isn't clear exactly what type of cancer Putin may have.

Putin's health has been subject to huge scrutiny in the wake of the war in Ukraine, and rumours continued to mount in the wake of last month's military parade when the tyrant was seen with a blanket over his legs.

Footage of Putin's poor posture, shaking hands and apparent bloated face sparked speculation about the strongman's health.

There have also been rumours Putin may have Parkinson's and suffers from "schizophrenic symptoms", although there is no proof of this.

Boris mocks Putin

BORIS Johnson and Canada's Justin Trudeau mocked evil despot Vladimir Putin as world leaders gathered in Germany for the G7.

With the war in Ukraine top of the agenda yesterday at the annual talks, high in the Bavarian mountains, it was Kremlin tyrant Vladimir Putin who was the butt of early jokes.

His bizarre past photo ops that involved shooting bears and riding around topless on horses were the target of humour as both Mr Johnson and the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau enjoyed some banter.

Mr Johnson declared in front of the cameras: "Jackets on? Jackets off? Do we take our coats off?"

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau then suggested that the leaders wait for the official picture to be taken before Johnson joked: "We have to show that we're tougher than Putin."

And Trudeau got in on the spirit of things as he quipped back: "We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also joined in as she said: "Horseback riding is the best."

But Mr Johnson then joked: "We've got to show them our pecs."

The leaders later chose to pose with their jackets on for the official photos.

