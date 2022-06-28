Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher is a new weapon capable of some serious destruction, and they’re mainly found lying around in the Chop Shop. Grab one of these buzzsaw blasters and you’ll be able to knock your opponents back while dealing some damage, and shred through cars and structures. You might also need one to complete a challenge or two in Fortnite, such as the Week 4 quest that challenges you to chop down five Timber Pines. If you need to know where you can find a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher, as well as how it works, then all of the information is below.

