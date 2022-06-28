Minecraft Wiki Guide

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe cake is a type of food in Minecraft. It can only be found in one area in-game, and it's extremely rare. So your best bet is to craft one yourself....

IGN

5 Best Minecraft Fabric Mods

There comes a time in every Minecrafter’s journey where the vanilla game gets a little samey, so why not spice up your gameplay with some exciting mods? As Fabric is a lightweight version of Minecraft allowing mods to be run on the client and server side, it is an excellent alternative to the well-known Forge mod loader. With several Fabric mods to choose from, we narrowed it down to 5 top Minecraft Fabric mods that fulfill performance, challenges and creativity.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

How to get a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher

The Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher is a new weapon capable of some serious destruction, and they’re mainly found lying around in the Chop Shop. Grab one of these buzzsaw blasters and you’ll be able to knock your opponents back while dealing some damage, and shred through cars and structures. You might also need one to complete a challenge or two in Fortnite, such as the Week 4 quest that challenges you to chop down five Timber Pines. If you need to know where you can find a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher, as well as how it works, then all of the information is below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Necromancer Class Build and Paragon Guide

The Necromancer is a fan-favorite class in all of the Diablo franchise. If you're a necromancer, you're most likely not fighting alone and always have an army of skeletons behind you. In addition to that, its themes and skills just perfectly fit the already chaotic and demon-infested world of Diablo.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

An AI Was Trained To Play Minecraft With 70,000 Hours Of YouTube Videos

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization founded by Elon Musk, has trained an AI to play Minecraft almost as well as humans. It only took about 70,000 hours of binging YouTube videos. A blog post detailing the feat reveals that researchers used a technique called "Video PreTraining (VPT)" to train...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Board Games for Couples

Two-player board games occupy a special niche in the wider canon of the best board games. As soon as you rise above that number, you create various design problems around balance and turn order that need to be considered. In a fighting game, for example, it allows two players to gang up on a third. Two-player board games thus have a particular purity of purpose that can make them particularly fun to play: there’s a reason so many classic board games like Chess and Go are designed for two. It also makes them a particular joy to share with that special someone, whoever they might be.
IGN

Cocoa Beans

Cocoa Beans can be used as a food ingredient and to craft items in Minecraft. They only spawn in one specific biome in-game. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Cocoa Beans with information on where they spawn, and what you can craft with them.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

What time does Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 release on Netflix?

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 is almost on Netflix! The second part of this turbulent season will bring events to a head as Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven takes on Henry Creel, AKA Vecna, AKA subject number One. It's going to be a climactic journey following that Stranger Things season 4, part 1 ending, and you're going to want to watch the two new episodes as soon as they are available.
TV SERIES
IGN

Mushroom Stew

Mushroom Stew is a type of food in Minecraft. It doesn't spawn anywhere in-game. Instead, players have to craft it. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Mushroom Stew. With information on how to craft it and how much it refills your hunger bar.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cartography Table

The Cartography Table is a multipurpose block in Minecraft. It's a great block if you plan to use a map. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about a Cartography Table. With information on where they spawn, how to craft one, and what they do. Looking...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS Plus Free Games for July 2022 Finally Revealed

PlayStation Plus has seen many changes in the past week, from one single membership, it has now turned in to a tiered system. The three new tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe or Premium according to the player's region. Essential is the normal subscription that everyone is used to and Extra and Deluxe or Premium add a plethora of new games to the player's library.
FIFA

