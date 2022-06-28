ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester United Interested In Bayern Munich And Germany Forward Serge Gnabry

By Rhys James
 3 days ago

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, according to a report.

With the departures of several attacking players such as Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and the absence of Mason Greenwood, it makes sense that The Red Devils should be in for a forward this summer - and the 26 year old is the latest of which who has been linked to the club.

Sky Sports (Via iMiaSanMia on Twitter) have reported that Erik Ten Hag is interested in the services of Gnabry, but at the moment there are no concrete talks to bring him to Old Trafford. Currently, the German champions are said to be hoping he will sign a new contract - and plan on resuming talks with him soon.

Gnabry scored 17 goals in 45 matches across all competitions last season, while providing a further 10 assists. That includes three goals and an assist in the UEFA Champions League.

United have been more heavily linked with AFC Ajax's Antony - who the new boss has worked with well in the past. The report says that the Brazilian is the current preferred option and priority in the forward position.

If United do not manage to sign Antony, we could very well see them go for the German star.

