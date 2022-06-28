Cocoa Beans

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCocoa Beans can be used as a food ingredient and to craft...

IGN

7 Minecraft Treehouse Ideas for Your Next Build

Treehouses in Minecraft provide a wonderful way of incorporating unique and cool designs into your home. Whether you're just starting out and want some more niche house ideas to work from, or you're a pro in Minecraft but want to think outside the box, we've got ideas and tips for you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Necromancer Class Build and Paragon Guide

The Necromancer is a fan-favorite class in all of the Diablo franchise. If you're a necromancer, you're most likely not fighting alone and always have an army of skeletons behind you. In addition to that, its themes and skills just perfectly fit the already chaotic and demon-infested world of Diablo.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

5 Best Minecraft Fabric Mods

There comes a time in every Minecrafter’s journey where the vanilla game gets a little samey, so why not spice up your gameplay with some exciting mods? As Fabric is a lightweight version of Minecraft allowing mods to be run on the client and server side, it is an excellent alternative to the well-known Forge mod loader. With several Fabric mods to choose from, we narrowed it down to 5 top Minecraft Fabric mods that fulfill performance, challenges and creativity.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Armor includes four separate pieces of protective apparel: Helmets, Chestplates, Leggings and Boots. None of these items are naturally-occurring and can only be obtained through Crafting. A player wearing armor will be able to withstand more damage from Mobs and the environment, but armor, like other items, wears down over time until it is destroyed.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Board Games for Couples

Two-player board games occupy a special niche in the wider canon of the best board games. As soon as you rise above that number, you create various design problems around balance and turn order that need to be considered. In a fighting game, for example, it allows two players to gang up on a third. Two-player board games thus have a particular purity of purpose that can make them particularly fun to play: there’s a reason so many classic board games like Chess and Go are designed for two. It also makes them a particular joy to share with that special someone, whoever they might be.
IGN

Mushroom Stew

Mushroom Stew is a type of food in Minecraft. It doesn't spawn anywhere in-game. Instead, players have to craft it. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Mushroom Stew. With information on how to craft it and how much it refills your hunger bar.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - Game Introduction Trailer

Watch the trailer for a deep dive into Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, including a look at the worlds, environments, new allies, characters, gameplay, and more you can expect from the upcoming game. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Teaser of Fantasia Opening Night Film ‘Polaris’ Reveals Dystopian Perpetual Winter (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Opening the 26th Fantasia Int’l Film Festival in Montreal on July 14, writer-director KC Carthew’s “Polaris” is her sophomore pic after her multi-award-winning debut feature, “The Sun at Midnight” (2017). A teaser, bowing exclusively in Variety, reveals a dystopian thriller set in a frigid, snow-blanketed wasteland. An expansion of her award-winning short film “Fish out of Water,” which also bowed at Fantasia in 2015, “Polaris” turns on Sumi, a young girl who has been raised by a polar bear. Set in 2144, it follows Sumi (Viva Lee, “Deadly Class”) as she tries to evade capture from...
MOVIES
IGN

The 10 Best Legend of Zelda Games

For 36 years, Link has been traversing the fields and ruins of Hyrule in a seemingly never-ending quest to save Princess Zelda. His journey has spanned many consoles, redefining the franchise again and again. From its humble beginnings on the NES to the groundbreaking 3D action-adventure in Ocarina of Time, we decided to take a look back at The Legend of Zelda’s impressive history in gaming, bringing you the very best mainline Zelda games, ranked.
VIDEO GAMES
animalfair.com

Bee-ware: Pesticides in the Land of Milk and Honey

It has been proven that a class of neuro-active insecticides, known as neonicotinoids, is particularly harmful to our bee populations. In some places, up to 90 percent of the bees have been decimated. If left unchecked, these insecticides could destroy our world’s ability to grow enough food to feed its population. Bees are indeed vital to agriculture because they’re the one pollinating the crops. Without them, and other pollinator insects, nothing would grow.
ANIMALS
IGN

PS Plus Free Games for July 2022 Finally Revealed

PlayStation Plus has seen many changes in the past week, from one single membership, it has now turned in to a tiered system. The three new tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe or Premium according to the player's region. Essential is the normal subscription that everyone is used to and Extra and Deluxe or Premium add a plethora of new games to the player's library.
FIFA
IGN

Daily Deals: 20% Off Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, $9 Ninja Training Sword, Free Audible Subscription

Today you can score the lowest price ever on a great retro piece of gaming hardware; the Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda system is 20% off only at Walmart. In other deal news, score 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited or 3 months of Audible Premium Plus for free ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Grab an Alienware Aurora RTX 3080 gaming PC for under $1700, or pick up an RTX 3080 GPU standalone for only $769.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nuclear-Powered Flying Hotel Is a Fun (if Ridiculous) New Concept

An outlandish concept for a nuclear-powered floating hotel has been unveiled, designed to fly with 20 electric engines and an AI pilot in a nearly non-stop flight. As reported by The Independent, Hashem Al-Ghaili posted a YouTube video showing conceptual plans for the Sky Cruise vessel, dubbed the "hotel of the future," with room for 5,000 guests. Its design combines "features of a commercial plane while offering the epitome of luxury" for passengers who would arrive at the hotel via airliner or private jet.
INDUSTRY
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ch10 - Love and Loss

S Rank Reward: Edmund Troops (Battalion) First Time Reward: Goneril Valkyries (Battalion) Defeat: Any allies are routed. You’ll start the battle with only Shez and Marianne. You’ll need to work your way northwest to capture the strongholds in the way. Defeat the Warrior and the allies that appear with them. After defeating the Warrior’s gang and capturing the remaining strongholds, the road to reach Hilda’s stronghold will unlock.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sunbreak Patch Notes - Monster Hunter Rise Ver.10.0.2

With the Sunbreak Expansion comes a list of new changes to Monster Hunter Rise. See a list of all the patch notes for Ver.10.0.0 of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, available on June 30, 2022. Sunbreak Only Updates. The following additions and changes are only applicapable with the purchase of the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ch13 - Severing the Past

Book of Seiros I: On the final bed inside the Infirmary. Edelgard: Appreciate her hard work. Hubert: Express shock that he complimented Duke Aegir. Ferdinand: Nod and offer a suggestion. Linhardt: Say there isn’t time to sightsee. Caspar: Ask about other family members. Dorothea: Ask if she agrees. Petra:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Railgrade - Gameplay Trailer

Railgrade is a rail management game that challenges players to build railway systems for transporting cargo, all while keeping the economy going. Railgrade is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

