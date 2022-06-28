Wednesday community calendar
Open sessions
THURSDAY
HARRISON Hills Board of Education, 6 p.m., Harrison Central Auditorium, 100 Huskies Way, Cadiz.
LAWRENCE Township trustees, 7 p.m., township building, Bolivar.
NEWCOMERSTOWN Board of Education, 6 p.m., Newcomerstown High School Conference Room.
TUSCARAWAS Valley Board of Education special meeting, 8 a.m., superintendent's office, Zoarville; purpose is to conduct fiscal year-end business, as well as any other business brought before the board.
