HIGH-POWERED HORNET HISTORY: Copan football blossomed less than 15 years ago

Many of today’s Copan High football players were just barely out of diapers the last time Hornet football resided among the upper level of state eight-man competition.

In terms of the calendar it wasn’t that awful long ago — 2008 and 2009. But, in the ardor of the rugged and thorny path Copan football has struggled along since, it seems almost another time period in the distant past.

But, Copan seems to be warming up for another gridiron renaissance.

Here’s a closer look at the Hornet teams of that era of the late 2000s and their accomplishments.

As a precursor, Copan had been pretty much a regular playoff qualifier from the mid-1990s through the next decade.

But, in 2006, the OSSAA elevated Copan to 11-man football — not a helpful move. The Hornets struggled mightily during those years, winning only a couple of games while suffering more one-sided losses than a fly going up against a spider.

The team dropped back in 2008 to eight-man football, with Copan Schools Superintendent Steve Stanley in charge.

Stanley took the reins of a team that had finished 0-10 in 2007, including losses of 69-7 against Commerce, 41-0 against Afton and 48-14 against Fairland.

But, the return to eight-man competition in 2008, plus the charisma Stanley brought to the program, attracted approximately 25 players to play in 2008.

No one really could have expected — not really — what would happen.

Copan caught fire with a season-opening 34-16 win against Wesleyan Christian and forged a blazing trail of success for what would be one of the greatest regular season showings in school history.

The Hornets recorded four straight lopsided shutouts — 34-0 vs. South Coffeyville, 48-0 vs. Oaks, 47-0 vs. Tyro Christian and 48-0 vs. Gans — to finish the first half of the campaign at 5-0.

And, Copan just kept racking up the wins, including a 60-14 thrashing of Arkoma and a 60-30 dismantling of Watts.

Copan ran its record to 9-0 (7-0 in district) and just needed to brush past Welch to run the table. But, Welch outlasted Copan, 40-34, to cap the Hornets’ regular season mark at 9-1 (7-1).

The Hornets still had one big moment left. On a brutally chilly night at Sheets Field, Copan knocked off highly-favored Kiefer, 14-9, in the opening round of the playoffs. But, Ringwood ended Copan’s season, 57-12, the next week. Copan came out of the season with a 10-2 mark.

Going into the 2009 journey, Copan had to rind a new quarterback to take the place of Preston Bartley and replace other key players, including 2,000-yard rusher Tyler Shull.

But, once again Copan boys supported the program overall, with approximately 25 signing up to play.

About a third of the group featured freshmen and sophomores.

Even with a different look, the 2009 Hornets still plowed to a successful campaign that ended in the playoffs.

Copan opened up with a back-to-back wins against Wesleyan Christian and South Coffeyville, with a combined scored of 97-8.

Other impressive wins included a 68-20 thumping of Boulevard Christian, a 45-0 rout of Arkoma and a 56-8 crushing of Cave Springs.

In the win against Arkoma, Jeff Burdick broke loose on two touchdown runs of 30-plus yards, Josh Stanley hauled in passes from Mark Walker for touchdowns of 29 and 47 yards, and Colby Hinkle and Walker each ran for one score.

On the defensive side, Jeff Fitzsimmons recorded eight tackles and a sack, and Stormy McClure netted seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Mike Black blocked a punt

However, losses to Oaks, Gans and Porter resulted in a 7-3 regular season record. Davenport defeated Copan in the postseason opener, 47-6.

Copan’s combined record for 2008 and 2009 was 17-6 and 2-1 in the playoffs.

But, the Hornets finished 1-9 in 2010, which had a multiplier effect that persisted the last decade.

The lessons of 2008 and 2009, plus for several years prior to the disastrous two-year excursion in 11-man football, are that Copan has the wherewithal to compete at a high level — when the numbers are high and the players compete with strategy and confidence.