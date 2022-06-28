Bam Margera Found After Fleeing Rehab, ‘Jackass’ Star to Resume Treatment After Intervention

Photo: Getty Images

Bam Margera has been found after he went missing again from rehab center in Florida this past weekend. The Jackass star was located at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Monday (June 27) TMZ reports.

Margera was found by deputies Monday evening and was reportedly located safely, per TMZ. He was approached by a crisis intervention team and police after fleeing LifeSkills, the facility where he had been staying. His parents were also on the scene, and the group staged an intervention for Margera. The reality star agreed to return to rehab, and will check into a new facility, the outlet reports.

His return to rehab comes after Margera fled a Florida treatment facility earlier this month, leaving on June 13 when he was reportedly unsatisfied with his experience in the program. He had been staying at the facility under a court order. After he was found on June 15, Margera voluntarily checked back into treatment, but left again about two weeks later.

Margera first entered treatment for substance abuse in 2009 and has publicly struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. In May, he marked one year of treatment and told TMZ he planned to continue taking classes while living close to a rehab center with his wife, Nicole Boyd Margera, and their four-year-old son, Phoenix.

Before undergoing treatment in Florida, Margera was dropped from the latest Jackass film, Jackass Forever. The reality star and skateboarder was cut from the movie, appearing in a single stunt, after he allegedly tested positive for Adderall, according to Variety.

Margera rose to fame after appearing in the original Jackass series from 2000-2002, in which he and his costars filmed themselves performing outrageous stunts and pranks. Margera continued to star in the franchise with roles in Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two and Jackass 3D. He later starred in his own spinoff projects, including Viva La Bam and Bam’s Unholy Union.