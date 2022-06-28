Rising: June 28, 2022

Gov. Abbott SLAMS Biden’s ‘open border’ after 46 migrants found dead in truck in San Antonio

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the discovery of 46 dead mirgants inside an abandoned 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas.

Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SCOTUS upholds religious freedom, liberals have NO IDEA what conservatives actually believe: Robby Soave

Robby Soave breaks down the responses to yesterday’s SCOTUS decision affirming the right to pray in a college athletics case.

Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash., poses for a photo March 9, 2022, at the school’s football field. After losing his coaching job for refusing to stop kneeling in prayer with players and spectators on the field immediately after football games, Kennedy will take his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 25, 2022, saying the Bremerton School District violated his First Amendment rights by refusing to let him continue praying at midfield after games. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Kim Iversen: MTG SLAMS AOC over Assange, Ukraine funding and MORE in Twitter spat

Kim Iversen breaks down a Twitter fight between Reps Marjory Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Airline industry GREED behind flight cancellations? Buttigieg ‘politely’ asks CEOs to adjust

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the flight cancellations and airline layoffs that have derailed the airline industry after its Covid-19 bailout.

FILE – Southwest Airlines pilots picket outside the terminal at Dallas Love Field on June 21, 2022, in Dallas. As food costs and fuel bills soar, inflation is plundering people’s wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world.(AP Photo/David Koenig) FILE – A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. Pilots at United Airlines are in line to get big pay raises over the next 18 months. Their union, the Air Line Pilots Association, said Friday, June 24, 2022, that it has reached a tentative agreement for raises totaling more than 14.5%. If approved, the deal could set the stage for similar raises by pilots at other airlines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) FILE – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2022, as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen. Buttigieg says he is pushing airlines to hire more customer-service people and take other steps to help travelers this summer. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DEM EXODUS? 1 MILLION voters have FLED the party. Black, Latino, Asian voting blocs AT RISK

Host of Straight Shot No Chaser Podcast, Tezlyn Figaro, weighs in on voters of color leading the Democratic party.

Hillary Clinton BLASTS Clarence Thomas as ‘ANGRY person of grievance,’ says women will DIE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Hillary Clinton’s criticism of Clarence Thomas following the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Macron CONFRONTS Biden over Saudi oil. Biden’s Middle Eastern relations DOOMED: Trita Parsi

Opinion columnist at MSNBC, Dr. Trita Parsi, makes the case that Joe Biden will repeat Donald Trump’s failure in the Middle East.

Kamala Harris STUMPED after CNN presses her on codifying Roe, filibuster

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Kamala Harris’s first interview following the overturning Roe v. Wade.

FDA votes on UPDATED Covid vaccines, Pfizer says new OMICRON shots are effective

The hosts discuss what the role of the FDA should be as subsequent COVID vaccines for new variants are produced.

Biden faces pressure to take EXECUTIVE ACTION on abortion, Pelosi outlines three-point plan

The hosts discuss the pressure on President Biden to act on abortion access in the fall of Roe V. Wade.