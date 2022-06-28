ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Pediatricians warn Roe v. Wade reversal has ‘grave consequences’ for teens

By Shirin Ali | June 28, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKc5W_0gOPdu1D00

Story at a glance

  • The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) denounced the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
  • The group warned eliminating abortion access would harm adolescents nationwide and could result in delayed health care and limited pregnancy options.
  • In 2020, the U.S. teen birth rate was 15.4 births for every 1,000 females aged 15 to 19.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) warned that without the constitutional right to an abortion there could be grave consequences for adolescents nationwide, a population that already faces barriers to accessing comprehensive reproductive health care services — including abortion.

With limited or no access to abortion services, teenagers may end up with delays in their health care that could increase volatility within a family, limit pregnancy options or even cause someone to seek an unsafe abortion.

That’s a reality AAP is voicing concern over, after the Supreme Court issued an opinion Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year precedent that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion access. Following the opinion, more than a dozen states are expected to restrict or ban abortion, including 13 states with “trigger laws” that are designed to take effect immediately or through quick state action.

Under AAP’s established policy, The Adolescent’s Right to Confidential Care When Considering Abortion, it affirms that adolescents under the age of 18, “should have the right to receive legal and confidential medical and surgical abortion care and counseling.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Today’s ruling means that in many places in the United States, this evidence-based care will be difficult or impossible to access, threatening the health and safety of our patients and jeopardizing the patient-physician relationship,” said Moira Szilagyi, president of AAP, in a statement last week.

AAP stresses that adolescents should be allowed to make their own health care decisions regarding undesired pregnancy, including the right to obtain an abortion. Timely access to medical care is especially important for pregnant teenagers because of the significant medical, personal and social consequences of adolescent childbearing.

Early childbearing can lead to a range of negative outcomes for the teenage mother and her child, including lower rates of school completion, higher rates of single motherhood, higher rates of preterm birth and low birth weight, increased rates of incarceration among male children and more.

AAP also stressed thar minors should have the right to obtain an abortion without parental consent, though many states laws mandate minors seek parental consent or notification in order to move forward with an abortion.

According to abortion policy group Guttmacher Institute, 37 states require parental involvement in a minor’s decision to have an abortion, but of those states, 36 also have a judicial bypass in place for minors to request an abortion without involving a parent.

In 2020, the U.S. teen birth rate was 15.4 births for every 1,000 females aged 15 to 19 — which is down 8 percent from 2019 and down 75 percent from its peak of 61.8 in 1991, according to Health and Human Services (HHS).

However, the teen birth rate in the U.S. is still considered higher than that in many other developed countries including Canada and the U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Child Health#Single Motherhood#Pediatricians#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Aap
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
The Hill

The Hill

619K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy