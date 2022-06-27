ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Sarfraz Mian honored with SUNY Distinguished Professor rank

SUNY Oswego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-spanning achievements in research, publications and academics have earned Sarfraz Mian of SUNY Oswego’s Management and Marketing Department the rank of SUNY Distinguished Professor. A typical submission for a distinguished rank in the SUNY system –- the top level of honor for talented faculty –i will feature a...

www.oswego.edu

Comments / 0

 

