The public is invited to a ceremony in Pulaski County this Thursday as a homicide victim is finally laid to rest. The body of an unidentified woman was found in a low-water crossing near Dixon on May 25, 1981. The woman was buried in Waynesville later that same year with a small marker only identifying her as “Jane Doe”. Pulaski County deputy, Lieutenant April Bryan, says the case was reopened in 2012 and the woman’s body was exhumed which led to her identification nine years later.

WAYNESVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO