STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of State Road 827 in Fremont. Crews will be working between 400 N and Hardy Street. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after July 5, with work expected to last until the end of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

