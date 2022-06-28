ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

William Carey to announce Office of Military Engagement

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, officials with William Carey University will announce a new Office of Military Engagement. The office will be housed on the Hattiesburg campus in Lawrence Hall...

www.wdam.com

WDAM-TV

Laurel Police Dept. continues legacy of the late Chief Stewart

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel legacy continues with the police department’s annual Fill-A-Truck food drive. Every year the LPD hosts the Fill-a-Truck food drive in front of Walmart on State Route 15. They stand outside, rain or shine, collecting non-perishable food items from shoppers. This tradition started under...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Police issue firework reminders ahead of the 4th of July

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Firework fun begins this weekend in the Hub City, and Hattiesburg police would like to remind residents to be extra careful this Independence Day. The Hattiesburg Police Department is encouraging everybody to go see a professional firework show this weekend, since it is illegal to shoot them inside city limits.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Class of 1968′ a feast of Rowan H.S. memories

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The EUROHA reunion in Hattiesburg this weekend is bringing together many contributors to a book recently published about the members of the 1968 class of L.J. Rowan High School. “The Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time,” features recollections of dozens of students who graduated from...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

July 4th to affect Hattiesburg, Laurel pickup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of the Fourth of July, City of Hattiesburg offices (except for public safety) will be closed on Monday. Because of the holiday, the city will operate an abbreviated pickup schedule for garbage, trash and recycling this week. Please see that schedule below or visit...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Eye Center performs first iAccess procedure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Eye Center has introduced a new device called iAccess to the state of Mississippi. Surgeons can use this device to perform goniotomy, which is a procedure designed to reduce eye pressure - a condition frequently associated with glaucoma. “Goniotomy is a procedure where we...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

AARP awards grants to 2 Pine Belt organizations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - AARP Mississippi announced that four Mississippi organizations will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants - two of which are located in the Pine Belt. According to AARP, they are part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

USM hosts prestigious psychology conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 50 scholars gathered on the University of Southern Mississippi campus to talk reality, perception and how different disciplines can entwine to examine our existence. The 2022 North American meeting of the International Society for Ecological Psychology collected experts in the studies of perception and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County officials get pay raises

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors, all county court judges and board attorney Perry Phillips will see a salary increase beginning on July 1 as allowed by Senate Bill 2719. Pine Belt News reported their salaries will increase from $46,000 to $50,000 a year. The county has at least $300 […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal School District hires 2 new principals

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One thing led to another another _ literally _ at the latest meeting of the Petal School District Board of Trustees meeting Thursday. The board approved former Petal Middle School principal Tyler Watkins to the fill the vacant seat in the Petal High School principal’s office.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspected burglar sees 2nd charge added

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man facing one count from a June commercial burglary charge saw a second charge added to his sheet Friday. Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer, said Marquice Myers, 22, now has been charged with another count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred on March 28 at the Shell service station at 6497 U.S. 49,.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Hattiesburg church burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a church burglary. Police said the man broke into a utility trailer at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on West 4th Street on Monday, June 6. Anyone with information about the man can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Nine new cars join the Petal Police fleet

Oak Park Alumni House set to open as part of First Friday. Laurel residents are preserving history with the July 1 grand opening of the Oak Park Alumni House, one of two events planned for Laurel First Friday. Jones College Police Chief retires after 28 years in law enforcement. Updated:...
HATTIESBURG, MS

