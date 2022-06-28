ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hachim Mastour, who was once hailed as 'the best 14-year-old footballer in the world', signs for Moroccan second division side aged 24... after spending his youth career at AC Milan and performing tricks with Neymar

By Samuel Draper For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Hachim Mastour, a former teenage YouTube sensation and AC Milan youth player, has signed for a Moroccan second division team aged 24.

Renaissance Club Athletic Zemamra, also known as Nadhat Zemamra, confirmed the signing of the infamous attacking midfielder on their official Twitter account.

In 2012, he was labelled 'the best 14-year-old footballer in the world' by Goal, in a YouTube video seen by almost six million people. However, the Italian-born freestyler has failed to live up to the early hype surrounding him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5u5Z_0gOPaX1F00
Renaissance Zemamra have confirmed the signing of former wonderkid Hachim Mastour

Goal had previously revealed Mastour's difficult path through the football world, which has seen him playing in five different countries with very little to show for it.

He was tipped as a future star, after a video of his scoring ability at the Ielasi Memorial youth tournament went viral.

AC Milan acquired his services as a 14-year-old from Reggiana, beating rival youth teams from Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid. He was named on the first-team bench a year later, but never played for the Italian giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dq2Dw_0gOPaX1F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeldl_0gOPaX1F00
At the height of his viral early fame, Mastour featured in a skills video alongside Neymar

Mastour, who also featured in a freestyle video alongside Neymar, made his international debut for Morocco aged just 16, opting to play for the north African nation because of his parents' nationality.

However, he played just one minute of an African Cup of Nations qualifier in June 2015, and has not featured for the national side since.

Not everybody approved of his stylish tricks and viral videos. In 2018, Sportsmail reported that Mastour was threatened with abuse by former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso for uploading clips of his freestyle skills online.

He also struggled during loan spells in Spain with Malaga, and with Dutch side Zwolle, before being released by AC Milan in 2018. He joined Greek side Lamia before returning to Reggina, where he started his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRoEn_0gOPaX1F00
Mastour, here aged just 15, was a part of the AC Milan set-up until he was released in 2018

Mastour scored his first professional goal in January 2021 in a 5-1 defeat, whilst out on loan to Capri in Italy's Serie C.

Sportbible revealed last summer that he was without a club after being released by Reggina. It is only now that his plan to turn out for Renaissance Zemamra has materialised.

The club finished fourth in this season's Botola Pro 2 Inwi, meaning they will continue to be in Morocco's second tier when the next campaign begins this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Zemamra's Stade Muncipal will become the stadium where Mastour's early hype will finally come good on the professional stage.

