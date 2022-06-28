Freedom Swim makes a splash on the Fourth of July

The Freedom Swim in Punta Gorda will be making a splash again in Charlotte Harbor on the Fourth of July.

The annual event has become a highlight of Independence Day weekend in the area over the years.

It’s not meant to be a race but a leisurely swim across 1.5 miles of the Peace River.

Hundreds of swimmers, and an exponentially larger group of spectators annually participate in or watch the swim.

This year’s Freedom Swim will start at 9 a.m., July 4 from Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Discussion with the swimmers begins at 8:50 a.m.

Swimmers, floaters, boaters, paddleboarders and kayakers can gather in the water offshore of the public beach at Live Oak Point or on the Riverwalk boardwalk at the northwest side of the north end of the northbound U.S. 41 bridge.

From there, swimmers can paddle, swim or float to the channel and down the Peace River toward the landing site at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, exiting the water at Harpoon Harry’s at the north end of the pier.

The crossing is estimated to take 40 minutes to three hours, according to swim organizers.

In previous years, there had been a trolley service to return swimmers to their vehicles; however, there will not be one available this year.

There will be numerous vessels escorting the swimmers across the river, but each swimmer is responsible for their own safety and their own support team. Children are not allowed to participate without an adult.

Various government agencies will be on the water for the event, such as Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Punta Gorda Police.

Vessels will be required to operate at idle speed in the Peace River Channel from the U.S. 41 bridge to Marker Number 2 while swimmers are in the channel.