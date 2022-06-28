ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Freedom Swim makes a splash on the Fourth of July

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBLQ3_0gOPaVFn00

The Freedom Swim in Punta Gorda will be making a splash again in Charlotte Harbor on the Fourth of July.

The annual event has become a highlight of Independence Day weekend in the area over the years.

It’s not meant to be a race but a leisurely swim across 1.5 miles of the Peace River.

Hundreds of swimmers, and an exponentially larger group of spectators annually participate in or watch the swim.

This year’s Freedom Swim will start at 9 a.m., July 4 from Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Discussion with the swimmers begins at 8:50 a.m.

Swimmers, floaters, boaters, paddleboarders and kayakers can gather in the water offshore of the public beach at Live Oak Point or on the Riverwalk boardwalk at the northwest side of the north end of the northbound U.S. 41 bridge.

From there, swimmers can paddle, swim or float to the channel and down the Peace River toward the landing site at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, exiting the water at Harpoon Harry’s at the north end of the pier.

The crossing is estimated to take 40 minutes to three hours, according to swim organizers.

In previous years, there had been a trolley service to return swimmers to their vehicles; however, there will not be one available this year.

There will be numerous vessels escorting the swimmers across the river, but each swimmer is responsible for their own safety and their own support team. Children are not allowed to participate without an adult.

Various government agencies will be on the water for the event, such as Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Punta Gorda Police.

Vessels will be required to operate at idle speed in the Peace River Channel from the U.S. 41 bridge to Marker Number 2 while swimmers are in the channel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Romantic Weekend Getaway to Manasota Key

For the time of your life with your life partner, schedule a romantic weekend getaway on island time. You may be surprised to know that Florida has a total of 4,510 islands (ten acres or larger). This means the Sunshine State has the second-highest number of islands of any state in the U.S. (only behind Alaska). Just south of Sarasota and Venice on the western shore, Manasota Key is an 11-mile-long barrier island surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico and intercostal waterways of Englewood, Florida. While it’s developing more and more, similarly to the rapid growth throughout the entire state, Englewood still has a small-town vibe… yet with big opportunities for beach-inspired recreation and relaxation.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fourth of July events, fireworks stores across Southwest Florida

If you are looking for fireworks, a parade, or other fun events this Independence Day, WINK News has created a list of events from around Southwest Florida below. Fort Myers Beach will host its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m., starting at Bay Oaks Recreation Center and continuing down the boulevard to Times Square. Later that evening, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Six little-known places to explore this summer

Lively downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral, beachy Sanibel and Captiva islands, burgeoning Bonita Springs and party-time Fort Myers Beach may be the headliners for where to spend the day or weekend in Lee County, but if you look deeper into our region’s soul, you will find some sweet hidden secrets. Here are six lesser-known local destinations.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Charlotte tourism: A closer look

Charlotte County has fully recovered from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sean Doherty, tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “The short answer to that is yes,” he said. For peak season this year, January through March, Charlotte County had 197,300 visitors. That’s...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Freedom Swim#Live Oak Point
gulfshorebusiness.com

The elements of luxury apartment living in Southwest Florida

Luxury apartments—multi-family communities on the flip side of affordable housing—are rising in popularity in Southwest Florida to meet high-end demand. But what exactly does luxury mean today when it comes to apartment life?. “To me, when you look at what defines something as luxury, it’s a variety of...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Inside the recent renovations at Naples Airport

A recent renovation at the Naples Airport improves the experience for pilots, travelers and staff while giving visitors a coastal-contemporary first impression that draws from Naples’ attractions. The $8 million General Aviation Terminal renovation, designed by Orlando-based SchenkelShultz Architecture and constructed by Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.’s Fort Myers team, began in...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life: Summer dining specials in Southwest Florida

If you’re looking for the perfect night out, WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life have you covered with a host of summer dining specials throughout Southwest Florida. In Estero, you can get two entrees and a bottle of wine for $42. The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, at the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers, offers a three-course dinner menu for under $40 Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In downtown Naples, the Bevy has a summer happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with 50% off dinners and $5 house wines.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Phil McCabe’s exit means changes for the Southwest Florida hotel scene

Significant sales and changes for hotels in Southwest Florida had historic magnitude during the first quarter of 2022, and continue to affect the rest of the year. Naples entrepreneur Phil McCabe was in the center of it, his personal story tied to many of the local properties making headlines, including the sale of three hotels in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
wengradio.com

Back To The Drawing Board For Warm Mineral Springs

There have been a number of up’s and down’s since Warm Mineral Springs was acquired by the City of North Port Florida. The City of North Port purchased Sarasota County’s interest in the Springs in September 2014 for $2.75 million. They then contracted with National and State Park Concessions, Inc., to operate the natural spring and its facilities.
NORTH PORT, FL
WESH

New TikTok trend leaves giant holes on Florida beaches

There’s a new social media trend that’s creating a big problem on Southwest Florida beaches. People are digging giant holes on the beach and leaving before they fill them in. While there’s nothing wrong with actually digging the hole, leaving it wide open is dangerous to humans and...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

MareTerra Ristorante debuts in Bonita Springs

Continuing a notable string of Italian restaurants, MareTerra Ristorante opened Monday off U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs. The address in Southern Exposure Plaza on Trails Edge Boulevard south of Bonita Beach Road most recently was home to Palladio Trattoria for five years, but during a 20-year span, the popular restaurant space also hosted Fabio Trattoria Italiana, Anthony’s Trattoria and Noodles Cafe. After serving northern Italian cuisine for five years, Palladio closed last July.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy