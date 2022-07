A sneaky new omicron subvariant, BA.5, has arrived in New York City, and it may require another round of booster shots, according to experts. Many New Yorkers have been enjoying a mask-free summer thanks to low Covid-19 levels that are mirrored by declining hospitalization and death figures, but early indicators like virus detection in wastewater and Covid-19 lab test results suggest infection rates are starting to rise slightly in regions across the state, state Department of Health data shows.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO