Business Loop 376 Overnight Ramp Paving Begins Tuesday in Moon

(Photo of Joseph Mader III provided by Ambridge Police Department) (Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge Police Department needs the publics help in locating a man who is missing from a Adult Care Facility in the Borough. Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca reported that officers were dispatched early this morning, June 30, 2022, at approx. 3:00AM Ambridge Police were dispatched to Maplewood Care for a report of a resident Joseph Mader III, a 65 year old white male that has not returned to the facility since leaving at approx.. 1700hrs. The Ambridge Police have confirmed through family that Mader does take medications for mental health issues. Currently, first responders are continuing to search for Mader. We are asking if anyone does locate or thinks they might have seen Mader to please contact the Ambridge Police Department at 724-266-5977 or the 911 center immediately.

AMBRIDGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO