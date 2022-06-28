ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Business Loop 376 Overnight Ramp Paving Begins Tuesday in Moon

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight ramp paving operations on Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday night, June 28 weather permitting. Ramp paving operations on Business Loop 376 between the eastbound...

beavercountyradio.com

beavercountyradio.com

Accident at busy Aliquippa Intersection Thursday Evening

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported that Aliquippa Police and fire departments and Medic-Rescue responded to a 2 vehicle accident at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Mill Street and Golf Course Road. It’s not known how many people were injured or what caused the accident. The scene was cleared by 5 p.m.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa City Council Hears Overview on Home Rule Charter

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Debbie Grass, Act 47 coordinator for the city gave council a brief overview and answered questions about Home Rule Governance features. If council should decide to change its way of governing 7 residents would have to be on the ballot to get a seat on the Home Rule Study Commission. A first and second reading would have to be held between 8/9 and 8/30 2022 to have the Board of Elections put it on the ballot. The Act 47 amended exit plan ends in December 2023.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

“Uncommon Concerts & Conversations” Starts July 1 In Aliquippa

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The city of Aliquippa has been home to many great moments in sports and industry, but starting in July they look to add music and gathering to that list. The Uncommon Grounds Cafe, in partnership with The Genesis Collective, will be hosting a series of concerts...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Freedom Man Not Injured in One Vehicle Accident on Pa Turnpike

(North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on the Pa Turnpike Westbound at mile marker 14.8 at 2:00 AM on Tuesday morning. Troopers say upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
FREEDOM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Moon Township Police Officer Discover’s House Fire and Save’s Dog

(Photos used with permission of David Novak) (Moon Twp., Pa.) Moon Township Police Officer Marcello Graziani discovered a fire confined to a front porch at Mount Vernon Avenue residence at 10:15 PM Thursday night. Officer Graziani rescued the family’s Shih Tzu dog named Oscar once he was informed by the home owner that Oscar was still in the house. Officer Graziani did the initial knockdown of the fire, with a fire extinguisher, preventing it from becoming a fully involved structure fire, according Fire Chief John Scott .
MOON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Josh Shapiro on Friday’s Teleforum program with Eddy Crow

The Friday edition of the Teleforum talk program with Eddy Crow features an interview with Pennsylvania Attorney General and Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. Teleforum is heard every weekday from 9 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3-presented by St. Barnabas, and fm95.7. Teleforum can also be livestreamed at Beavercountyradio.com, and is also available anytime by downloading the free Beavercountyradio app! It’s a great start to your holiday weekend!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Man Missing From Ambridge Nursing Facility

(Photo of Joseph Mader III provided by Ambridge Police Department) (Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge Police Department needs the publics help in locating a man who is missing from a Adult Care Facility in the Borough. Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca reported that officers were dispatched early this morning, June 30, 2022, at approx. 3:00AM Ambridge Police were dispatched to Maplewood Care for a report of a resident Joseph Mader III, a 65 year old white male that has not returned to the facility since leaving at approx.. 1700hrs. The Ambridge Police have confirmed through family that Mader does take medications for mental health issues. Currently, first responders are continuing to search for Mader. We are asking if anyone does locate or thinks they might have seen Mader to please contact the Ambridge Police Department at 724-266-5977 or the 911 center immediately.
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania to Begin Fiscal Year Without a Budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and top Republican lawmakers planned to work through the deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being kept secret. As of Thursday, negotiators had yet to fully brief rank-and-file lawmakers or publish the details of budget-related legislation. Without a new budget signed into law by Friday, the state will lose the authority to make some payments. Negotiations in closed-door talks revolve around a substantial amount of new aid for public schools and various concessions by the Democratic governor to Republican lawmakers who control the Legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

PTO: Who Uses It, Who Doesn’t Use It, & Why

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo/Beaver County Radio Archives) Many Americans will be celebrating Independence Day by not going to work. Not every American will though, and many of the ones who do may not feel all that great about it. A recent study from New View Strategies shows that nearly...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Rep. Kail’s Resolution to Create Investigative Select Committee Passes Judiciary Committee

(Official Photo of Josh Kail) (HARRISBURG, PA)As efforts continue to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) announced his resolution to create the investigative Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order passed the House Judiciary Committee today. “As the lawlessness continues in Philadelphia, we have heard many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

MISSING AMBRIDGE MAN FOUND

JOSEPH MADER III WHO HAD BEEN MISSING SINCE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING, HAS BEEN FOUND, ACCORDING TO POLICE CHIEF JOHN DELUCA. THE CHIEF THANKED ASSISTING AUTHORITIES FOR THEIR HELP.
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Rotary’s “Flags For Heroes” Honors Heroes Who Have Made An Impact

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Honestly, a hero can be anyone who’s been a hero to you.”. Those words from George McGrady of the Beaver Rotary sums up the meaning behind “Flags For Heroes”, their yearly dedication to the heroes who have impacted lives through their service for the citizens of Beaver and the surrounding communities. McGrady spoke to Matt Drzik on the June 30 edition of A.M. Beaver County about this Independence Day weekend dedication.
BEAVER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Gibsonia Resident Nails Hole In One On Tuesday At Suncrest

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) On a perfect day for golf, Debbie Gaudagnino hit the perfect shot. The Gibsonia native hit a hole-in-one on the 9th hole at Suncrest Golf Course, located on Brownsdale Road in Butler. According to Suncrest marketing director Christina Mock, it is the first hole-in-one for Gaudagnino and that “I’ve never seen a more excited player yet” in regards to Debbie’s reaction to her achievement.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Positive Impact – The Legacy of Frank Riggio

Story, photos and audio by Mark Peterson. Published 6:30 A.M. 6/30/22. Featured photo: A marble memorial bench inscribed and dedicated to Frank Riggio located in West Mayfield Park. (West Mayfield, PA) Tomorrow, July 1, 2022, dozens of people will once again head out to compete and have comradery with one...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

