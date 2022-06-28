ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato man arrested for alleged cocaine sales

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mankato man is accused of selling cocaine locally. David Lawrence Holden, 42, faces charges of 1st-degree drug sales and possession. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said in a press release...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

