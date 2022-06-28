ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Quest 11 spinoff Dragon Quest Treasures heads to Switch this fall

By Michael McWhertor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix will give Dragon Quest fans a taste of something both familiar and fresh this fall with the release of Dragon Quest Treasures for Nintendo Switch. The game, launching Dec. 9, is a spinoff...

Polygon

New Digimon Survive trailer emphasizes the power of talking it out

Despite multiple delays, Digimon Survive continues to inch closer and closer to being released this summer. Now we finally have a better look at what the gameplay will entail, beyond pitting the powerful digital monsters against one another in battle. A new trailer from developers Hyde and Bandai Namco Entertainment America showed a combination of visual novel storytelling and tactical combat.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

See what Tekken looked like before it became Tekken

Before it was Tekken, Namco’s marquee fighting franchise went by the name Kamui, and a new video showcases the origins of how the series came about. Over the past year, Bandai Namco has been putting out short history-lesson videos on classic games under its Namco Museum of Art brand on YouTube, covering games such as Galaxian and Xevious, and showcasing the artwork behind them. On Friday, it posted its latest video covering the origins of 1994’s Tekken.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is a hell of a dessert

There is no game like Cuphead. The passion project from Studio MDHR instantly set itself apart from the wide swath of 2D action games with its uncanny recreation of the 1930s cartoon aesthetic. Its numerous boss fights were cleverly designed and stunning to watch, even if it meant seeing the same one a dozen times as you threw Cuphead and Mugman into the game’s woodchipper of challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to complete the Shadow’s Return Triumph in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted marks the return of the Leviathan, a monstrous ship owned by Emperor Calus. But the Leviathan is changed from how it once appeared in Destiny 2. It’s been corrupted, and it’s now a public space where there are three zones for you to explore: the Castellum, the Royal Pools, and the Pleasure Gardens.
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#Dragon Quest Treasures#Square Enix#Nintendo Switch#Dragon Quest 11#Dq
Polygon

Sega’s finally bringing Phantasy Star Online 2 to PS4 in the West

PlayStation customers in the West are finally getting their version of Phantasy Star Online 2, more than a decade after the game’s original release on Windows PC in Japan and more than six years after the online RPG’s launch on PlayStation 4 overseas. Sega announced Friday that the current version of the game, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, will come to PS4 on Aug. 31.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Half-Life 2 is already running on Nintendo Switch, thanks to Portal

Just one day after the Portal Companion Collection was released on Nintendo Switch, modders have already worked out how to play Half-Life 2 on the system. The first of these videos seems to have come from Twitter user OatmealDome, who posted a clip of part of Half-Life 2 running on the system on Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Kickstarter’s Zine Quest is moving back to February, and the change will be permanent

In January 2022, Kickstarter chose to move its popular Zine Quest event from February to August. The move sparked outrage among its tightknit community of independent role-playing game developers, who depend on the annual event to boost their income in the lean winter months. Now, Kickstarter tells Polygon that in 2023 it will move the event back to February, and this time it says the change will be permanent.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Disney’s Splash Mountain to be renamed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

It’s official: Splash Mountain, the popular roller coaster at Disneyland and Disney World, is being renamed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney announced Friday. The new name is part of a process to replace the original inspiration of the rides, the controversial film Song of the South, with the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain remains open at the moment at both Disney World and Disneyland, but Disney said Friday that the revamped rides are scheduled to debut in “late 2024.” The company has yet to announce when it will shut down the attractions for renovation.
TRAVEL
Polygon

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game remaster adds 3 new fighters

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, the remastered re-release of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game from 2013, already has an impressively deep roster of fighters. But three more (and a bonus fighter) are on the way to Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2’s expanded and updated game, which now includes double the Jotaro Kujo.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

4 new Sega Genesis games come to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo and Sega brought four new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of the infamous Zero Wing, a side-scrolling shoot-’em-up with a notorious English-language translation. Joining Taoplan’s heavily memed Zero Wing are:. Mega Man: The...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

God of War Ragnarok director insists game is not delayed

God of War director Cory Barlog has denied that a release date announcement for the game’s sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is imminent, and has asked fans for patience. But he also insists the game has not been delayed past its expected 2022 launch. A release date announcement for...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How Minions beat Disney at the copyright game

If aliens ever discover our deserted planet at some point in the future, they may mistake the Minions for a hieroglyphic language our species once used to communicate. The babbling sidekicks from Despicable Me and its spinoffs can be seen on Facebook mental health pages, on Instagram posts announcing a baby was born, and on the sides of landscaping trucks. They’re on party supply store balloon displays, bakery chalkboards, QAnon protest signs, and cannabis-dispensary window murals, where they all look higher than usual. My roommate brought off-brand, vaguely yellow Minion shot glasses home from a trip to the Florida Keys. I do not need an article 20 years from now to warn me that drinking from them may be detrimental to my health — they’re clearly unlicensed merch.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The complete list of monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds a host of monsters to Rise’s already sizeable roster. While most monsters are returning beasts from other Monster Hunter games, there are a handful of brand new monsters and subspecies. In this guide, we’re going to reveal the entire roster for Monster Hunter Rise:...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Stretching powers in live action: gross or cool?

We’re not going out on a limb to say this: Every example of super elasticity (also known as “stretching” powers) in live-action media falls into one of three categories — gross by accident, gross on purpose, or actually cool. While stretching powers can look awesome in comic books or in animation, it’s very difficult to make them look cool in live action due to all the... skin. This is just science, as Reed Richards would tell you.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Vampire Survivors guide: Weapon evolutions chart

In Vampire Survivors, you can collect a variety of weapons and upgrades to help fight the armies of the damned and survive those titular vampires. But to really reach the heights of power, you’ll need to evolve your weapons by combining them with an item (in most cases, at least).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Star Ocean: The Divine Force to launch in October in a crowded RPG field

Square Enix released a new trailer for Star Ocean: The Divine Force on Wednesday, showing off new gameplay of the upcoming sci-fi action-RPG and announcing the game’s release date of Oct. 27. The first mainline entry in the Star Ocean franchise since 2016’s Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, Star...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

A small change in Overwatch 2 encapsulates a more hopeful future

Regardless of how Overwatch players might currently feel about changes to heroes like Mercy, Symmetra, and Orisa in Overwatch 2’s ongoing beta, you have to respect one of Blizzard’s reworks: the benches in the game’s New York City-inspired map. The benches that players pass by in Overwatch...
VIDEO GAMES

