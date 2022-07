With Not-E3 month over and done with, July is a month where you can catch your breath and sit down with games that are more relaxing in comparison to the blockbuster titles scheduled for the end of the year. This is a month where the headline acts consist of high-speed racing in F1 2022, a fresh collection of retro classics from Capcom, a feline protagonist in Stray, and the return of one of Nintendo's most popular RPG series. Here's a look at the highlights of the month and everything else that you can expect from the July gaming calendar.

