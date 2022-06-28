ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Man found in Snyder County charged with illegal re-entry

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A man from Mexico accused of illegally re-entering the United States was caught in Snyder County and charged by a federal grand jury.

Mario Hernandez-Gonzaga, 40, was found on May 12 in Snyder County by deportation officers after he failed to appear in court for driving under the influence charges in Northumberland County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Hernandez-Gonzaga was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on May 11, 2009. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime before Nov. 5, 2021.

Hernandez-Gonzaga faces a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

