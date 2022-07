CLEVELAND, Ohio-- For the past three years, 1,000 Ties CEO and founder Jowan Smith has been helping Black youths eliminate barriers with the simplest of actions: tying a tie. After watching her son, Trayvon, who was only 12-years-old at the time, struggle with learning how to tie and having to resort to watching YouTube videos, Smith noticed a missing link for many young Black men, like her son, who don’t have a male role model or father figure in their life.

