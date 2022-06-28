ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Loudoun Co. auto dealership caters to well-heeled buyers

Cover picture for the articleSome of the most expensive vehicles for sale can be found under one roof at a new luxury auto dealership that has opened in Loudoun County. Exclusive Automotive Group has relocated its original, smaller dealership, which opened in Tysons in 2012, to 45180 Russell Branch...

theburn.com

Sheetz eyeing new spot in southern Loudoun County

New news about the Whitman South property in southern Loudoun County — it looks like the Sheetz service station/convenience store brand hopes to take the spot designated for a gas station in the development. An Exxon station was proposed for the spot previously. Whitman South is the large parcel...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Leesburg Boutique Is Expanding Access to Global Makers in NoVA

Global Local sells ethical, fair-trade goods from Loudoun County and around the world. When Tyra Flynn, a Leesburg local, spent 15 years abroad while her husband worked in the Foreign Service, she found herself captivated by the stores and marketplaces that served as central points in the communities she visited: In India, Dubai, Jerusalem, and more, the markets were what caught her eye.
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Amazon secures 58 acres in Prince William Co. in $88M sale

Amazon has secured just over 58 acres of Gainesville, Virginia, land in a purchase totaling over $87.8 million. Prince William County documents show that the property was originally purchased by Gainesville Associates for $2.5 million in 1976. Its market value ahead of the sale was $7.3 million. Amazon has not...
GAINESVILLE, VA
WVNS

New Virginia law restricts loud car exhausts

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginia officials passed new legislature that became effective today, July 1, 2022 per information shared from Arlington County P.D. The new legislature change is Virginia code § 46.2-1049 which states a person may not operate a vehicle on a highway unless the exhaust is in good working order and in constant […]
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Occoquan: 5 Must Stops!

OCCOQUAN, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to OCCOQUAN! A historic, one-of-a-kind town in Prince William County – OCCOQUAN has it all! Find shopping, dining and plenty of fun -- all just about 30 minutes south of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our...
OCCOQUAN, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun’s latest Chipotle opens this week — with a Chipotlane

Things are really starting to pop at the Shops at Compass Creek in Leesburg. Another new restaurant is opening tomorrow, Thursday, June 30 — the second one this week. The latest business at the Shops is the Chipotle restaurant. This location is noteworthy for being the first in the area with a “Chipotlane.” That’s a drive-thru lane where you can pick up orders placed on the Chipotle app.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

What’s Opening, Closing, and Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall

Below is a list of several businesses that have recently opened and closed at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. COMING SOON: New York men’s based fashion store Psycho Bunny, which specializes in polo shirts, will be opening on the bottom level of the mall this fall. From their website: “We could have done what everybody else was doing. But we didn’t. Instead we set out to make the perfect polo and the most luxurious tee you’d ever wear. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. Our Pima cotton is woven from longer, smoother fibres. This has a number of benefits, most important of which is that it gives the fabric an incredibly soft on-body feel. The longer fibres are more durable, too—less prone to warping and tearing, while retaining their colored dye considerably longer than traditional cotton.”
BETHESDA, MD
Inside Nova

Amazon buys 58 acres in Gainesville for nearly $88 million

Amazon Data Services Inc. purchased the land at 5845 Wellington Road on April 25 from Gainesville Associates LLC, which had owned it since 1976, according to online property records. Amazon also purchased the adjacent 58.5 acres from Gainesville Associates for $52.3 million in April 2021. While Amazon has not announced...
Fairfax Times

Is your trash piling up?

You may have noticed your household trash seems to be piling up a bit faster than usual. You aren’t alone — neighborhood residents all across Fairfax County have inquired about trash pickup delays for several months now. According to the 2021 Northern Virginia Waste Management Board’s Waste Report,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

I-270 sinkhole repairs completed ahead of Fourth of July weekend

The Maryland Department of Transportation finished up emergency repairs to a large sinkhole that formed on the southbound portion of Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, just in time for Fourth of July weekend travel. Department officials completed the necessary repairs in two weeks, reopening all impacted lanes on July 1.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Virginia Business

Raytheon moving global HQ to Arlington

Raytheon Technologies Corp. announced June 7 that it will relocate its global headquarters from Massachusetts to Arlington in the third quarter of this year, a move that will make four of the top five U.S.-based aerospace and defense contractors headquartered in Virginia. Raytheon is the second-largest defense company in the world, just below Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp., and will be the commonwealth’s largest aerospace and defense contractor.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Multi-million-dollar Tysons condos expected to open next spring

Monarch, a 20-story condominium high-rise going up in central Tysons, has reached its pinnacle. Developer Renaissance Centro celebrated the building’s “topping out” on Sunday (June 26), a key turning point in construction that comes when the main structure is fully in place. The milestone puts Monarch on track to open in spring 2023, according to a press release.
TYSONS, VA
Virginia Business

Need a job? Fairfax wants you

In the past two years, despite the pandemic, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority attracted more than 5,000 people to eight career fairs. The website for the workforce initiative — workinnorthernvirginia.com — lists jobs, internships and training opportunities from more than 500 companies and is getting 45,000-plus views per month, the EDA says.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Della J’s Delectables is taking its southern food to Hybla Valley

A popular, family-owned southern comfort food restaurant is taking its sweet potato pie to Hybla Valley. Della J’s Delectables is moving from its Springfield home of the last five years to Mount Vernon Plaza, right off of Richmond Highway near Gum Springs. It will occupy a space that was formerly a Ruby Tuesday’s.
HYBLA VALLEY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Gourmet Mexican Shop Opens in Del Ray

Your Taco Tuesday is about to get much tastier thanks to Del Ray’s newest shop, Cocolita. When you step into Cocolita, at 3802 Mount Vernon Ave. (right next to RT’s Restaurant), you’ll notice that there is a lot of flavor, color and heart packed inside the small space. Carla Mantecon opened her shop last week to share a taste of her native Mexico with the Alexandria community.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Quieter Cars? Police Can Stop Vehicles for Noise Violations Starting Friday

Alexandria residents have mostly had to suffer through the noise from modified vehicles — but starting Friday, the police can do something to help. A Virginia law passed during Gov. Ralph Northam's term meant that police could not pull over vehicles for minor equipment violations, such as broken brake lights or faulty exhaust systems. “A disproportionate number of people pulled over for minor traffic offenses tend to be people of color, this is a contributor to the higher incarceration rate among minorities,” Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, told the Virginia Mercury when the law was passed in 2020.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

French and Asian inspired bakery coming to Annandale

A French and Asian fusion bakery is coming soon to Annandale. TOUS les JOURS, a South Korean bakery, plans to open a new location in Annandale. It will be located in the same strip as The Block food hall at 4243 John Marr Drive, according to county permits. The business...
ANNANDALE, VA

