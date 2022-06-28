ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Letter to the editor: Crimes against humanity: County sent 40 people from temporary housing at Oceana Inn on Friday

 6 days ago

To the editor: My senior citizen friends were sent to sleep on the streets in a tent handed to them by Santa Cruz County workers.

We have been trying to get them housing for months and we have been warning city and county officials this day would come.

My heart is broken. Please denounce this crime against humanity.

Keith McHenry

Santa Cruz

