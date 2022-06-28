ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Grand Prix de Paris plans for El Bodegon

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOFzw_0gOPWdrX00

French Derby runner-up El Bodegon is set to once again head across the channel to France for his next outing, as James Ferguson targets the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp.

The son of Kodiac finished his two-year-old campaign with a pair of victories on the continent, providing Ferguson with his first Group One success in the training ranks when picking up the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

He went to Chantilly for the Prix du Jockey Club with a point to prove following an underwhelming reappearance in the Dante Stakes at York and although no match for the impressive winner Vadeni, he stayed on gamely in the closing stages to finish best of the supporting cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vK75F_0gOPWdrX00
El Bodegon was trainer James Ferguson’s first Group One winner and one of his stable stars (Edward Whitaker/PA) (PA Archive)

Now with many of the top middle-distance colts pencilled in for either the King George or the Eclipse, Ferguson is hoping another cross-channel raid proves fruitful as he prepares to try a mile and a half for the first time in the French capital on July 14.

“He’s in really good order and has come out of the race (Prix du Jockey Club) well. We’re very happy with him at home and we’re looking to go back to France for the Grand Prix de Paris,” said Ferguson.

“Some of the horses that we were potentially trying to avoid have either run in the Irish Derby or are going to the King George or the Eclipse. Hopefully that leaves the option open for us to compete where we have been strongest with this horse (France) and where we probably have the best chance of getting a bit of rain, which I think is probably the most important factor of all.”

The Newmarket-based handler is also looking forward to getting his Royal Ascot runner-up Deauville Legend back on track in the near future. The three-year-old was beaten only a head in the King George V Stakes and Ferguson is scouring the programme book at the various options for the son of Sea The Stars moving forward.

He continued: “He ran a cracker, obviously we were gutted he didn’t win, but he lost nothing in defeat and all options are on the table – whether we go handicapping or step up in grade. We might try and run him at the July meeting, we’ll make a couple of entries and see how we get on.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Varian working out best route to Doncaster with Eldar Eldarov

Roger Varian believes Eldar Eldarov has to be viewed as a genuine St Leger candidate as the Group One-winning trainer plots a course to the Doncaster Classic with his Royal Ascot scorer. The Dubawi colt, who cost £480,000 at the sales, has proved to be worth every penny so far...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prix Du Jockey Club#To France#Sea The Stars#Royal Ascot#French#Derby#The Grand Prix De Paris#Parislongchamp#Group#Irish
newschain

Rocket Rodney powers to Dragon Stakes victory

Newmarket handler George Scott has a slew of options for talented sprinter Rocket Rodney – including a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup – after the Shaikh Nassar-owned colt powered to victory in the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown. The son of Dandy Man, who was an excellent...
ANIMALS
newschain

Relatives of boy, 12, in life-support case want evidence reconsidered

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment case want appeal judges to rule that evidence should be reconsidered. Archie Battersbee’s parents on Wednesday asked for a review after a High Court judge concluded that the youngster was dead. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot recently ruled that...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Parents of boy, 12, at centre of treatment fight set for appeal hearing

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute are preparing for a Court of Appeal hearing after a High Court judge concluded that the youngster was dead. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot recently ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to Archie Battersbee, after considering...
U.K.
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Great British success stories could boost Wimbledon weekend ticket sales

Wimbledon organisers will be hoping that two days of stunning British success stories will boost ticket sales after a lower-than-expected turnout this year. Great Britain’s number one Cameron Norrie stormed through to the fourth round of the men’s singles with a straight-sets victory over America’s Steve Johnson on Friday night.
TENNIS
newschain

Krunal Pandya to join Warwickshire for Royal London Cup campaign

Warwickshire have signed India all-rounder Krunal Pandya for their Royal London Cup campaign. Krunal, a left-arm spin bowler and big-hitting batter, has represented his country in 19 Twenty20s and five one-day internationals, and is a regular in the Indian Premier League. The 31-year-old, whose younger brother is India international Hardik,...
WORLD
newschain

‘Rapid’ Raasel all set for Sandown Charge

Raasel will be bidding for his third success of the year when he lines up in the Group Three Coral Charge which opens Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse card at Sandown. The Mick Appleby-trained speedster has won seven of his last nine outings and made the leap out of handicap company with aplomb at Haydock when scoring in the Listed Achilles Stakes.
SPORTS
newschain

WSL out in force and Sweden go for experience – how Euro 2022 squads compare

The Women’s Super League will provide more players than any other league at this summer’s European Championship, including all but three of the England squad. The 16 squads announced for the tournament include 64 players from English clubs, all but five from the top flight, to edge out Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga as the most represented league.
UEFA
newschain

Melbourne Cup could be calling for Coltrane

Andrew Balding’s horses are in ripe form at present and Coltrane backed up his Ascot Stakes success at the Royal meeting with a convincing display in the Coral Marathon at Sandown Park. Not So Sleepy set out to make the two-mile heat a severe test, but when that one...
WORLD
newschain

Emma Raducanu suffers second-round exit at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon return proved to be an anti-climax as the US Open champion exited in the second round with defeat by Caroline Garcia. Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek 6-3 6-3 loss on Centre Court.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy