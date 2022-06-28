ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Third time is not the charm for BR woman charged with DWI

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For one local woman, a night out at T.J. Ribs ended with a stay in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was at the BBQ restaurant on...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Suspect in recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. faces more charges

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, attacking female inside of vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A woman was seen screaming for help by witnesses on June 29 on Iroquois Street. Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrived to the scene and discovered a vehicle with Markez Millican and the female victim inside, parked next to an abandoned building. Officers asked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter. Louisiana – On June 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Homicide Detectives arrested Keanna Thomas, 23, for the alleged death of her four-month-old daughter. According to BRPD, the infant died on June 18, 2022, around 12:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of Alexander Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Uniformed officers were dispatched to the listed address in response to an unresponsive infant. The infant reportedly died at the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Thomas was responsible for the infant’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO seeks man wanted for burglary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for burglary. Dante Scott, 23, is wanted for two counts of simple burglary. Scott is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, black hair, and weighs 130 pounds. If you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Alcoholic Beverages#T J Ribs#Bbq#Insurance Required
WAFB

CATS bus involved in crash on Stanford Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A CATS bus was involved in a crash on Stanford Avenue Friday morning. The front of the bus appeared to be heavily damaged as a result of the accident. According to EMS, there were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

New top cop coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - The chief's name on the door of the Denham Springs Police Department is about to change, and that name will likely be Sergeant Rodney Walker. "He's probably one of the most qualified candidates I've ever interviewed," Denham Springs Mayor Gerald Landry said. Walker has been on the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
brproud.com

EBRSO negotiates 5 hours with man barricaded in apartment

ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Zachary apartment complex regarding a man barricaded in his house allegedly firing shots through his apartment door. Officials responded to the 1200 block of Mount Pleasant- Zachary Road, attempting to safely negotiate...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Suspects lead Assumption Parish detective on chase; 2 arrested

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two were arrested on several charges after leading an Assumption Parish detective on a chase Monday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by another law enforcement agency and was asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a crime. The sheriff’s office said one of its detectives saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it before the driver started leading a chase.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: One arrested after brief foot chase in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a vehicle. Deputies arrived at the Winn-Dixie in Central and saw that one person was attempting to flee on foot. EBRSO says that person was detained down Joor Rd.
CENTRAL, LA
wgno.com

Big theft at Big Boss Shell in Tangipahoa

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are working to identify suspects in a Hammond business burglary. Deputies say the suspects stole about $4,000 in merchandise. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to deputies, the crime happened at the Big Boss...
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy