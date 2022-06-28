Rain contributes to lower turnout at Railroad Days, but organizers remain optimistic

GALESBURG — Railroad Days saw a below average turnout this year though its organizers say they are still pleased with the attendance of the festival's various new and returned events.

Tony Oligney-Estill — Railroad Days’ new co-chair with Julie King, director of the National Railroad Hall of Fame — estimated that between 1,500 and 2,000 people attended the festival this year. Oligney-Estill said that Railroad Days normally attracts around 3,000 people.

Oligney-Estill, who is also the Galesburg Police Department’s community service supervisor, said that Railroad Days would have been better attended this year if there hadn’t been rain on Saturday morning, the festival’s most scheduled day.

Oligney-Estill said that attendance at the Wilson Family Carnival on Thursday, Friday and Sunday were comparable to 2021 but that attendance at the carnival on Saturday was “significantly worse than last year” due to the weather.

Certain events, like Art in the Park and the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, had to move locations due to the rain. Other events, like the Firefighter's Challenge and Semi Truck Cruise-In, were canceled altogether.

Oligney-Estill said the Galesburg Historical Society's Historic Village in Peck Park also started later and fewer cars joined the Western Illinois Auto Antique Car Cruise-In.

The new co-chair said that there “was no good way” to notify the public of the various event changes and that any outdoor event is liable to the weather.

But Oligney-Estill said that various events were still considered successful.

Eight teams signed up for the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament that returned this year, despite it moving from Mulberry St. to the Roseville community center. Oligney-Estill said they were aiming for 8-12 teams.

An approximate 325 tickets were sold for the new BritBeat Beatles tribute concert in the Orpheum on Saturday and though they were hoping to sellout, Oligney-Estill said they were happy with the over 300 tickets sold.

Similarly, the new Chew Chew & Brew Block Party pulled in approximately 350 people, which Kate Bullis, president of the Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg, was pleased with.

“For an inaugural event, especially as the community is watching Railroad Days hopefully make some changes and evolve and as we're adding this new events and stuff, I think having 350 people was a wonderful turnout,” Bullis said.

The block party event was approved by the Railroad Days board but organized by Bullis and the downtown partnership. Bullis said the block party was a success as not a single vendor or participant pulled out and the event had “perfect weather” on Friday.

Bullis also said that the block party will “definitely” become an annual event at Railroad Days.

Oligney-Estill said the board will begin organizing next year’s Railroad Days in September, months earlier from when planning for Railroad Days usually begins in February.

The co-chair said the board and committee for Railroad Days will discuss its "highs and lows" from this year, but that it's too early to say what they will change or keep. Oligney-Estill did say he is confident Railroad Days will improve.

“I can tell you that I'm really pleased with a lot of the ideas that we had this year. I will tell you that I'm not sure if all of those great ideas were successful. In theory they sounded better than they did in practice, but that's OK," Oligney-Estill said.

“That's why you do things and that's why you evaluate and then you just make changes for next year. I can tell you that under this new kind of leadership next year will be even better than this year.”

