Try These 3 Privacy-Focused Alternatives to Period-Tracking Apps

Verizon's fresh C-band network showed up about 20% of the time in our recent Best Mobile Networks tests and generally unlocked speeds at least twice as fast as the rest of the carrier's 5G nationwide coverage. But older phones with a hotspot mode can’t take advantage of those mid-band speeds as well as a dedicated hotspot, such as the Orbic Speed 5G UW ($299.99). This device is currently the only one that can handle the carrier’s new 5G network, and that support should make a big difference in network performance if you live in a C-band zone. We’re not fans of its bulk or middling battery life, but those issues are worth working around to get the best possible network speeds. Because of its unrivaled network performance (for now), the Orbic Speed 5G UW is an Editors’ Choice award winner.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO