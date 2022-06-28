Try These 3 Privacy-Focused Alternatives to Period-Tracking Apps

Outdoor cameras are ideal for monitoring the action outside your home, but most cameras can’t capture what’s happening beyond their fixed field of view. Others, like the Bosma EX Pro Outdoor Security camera ($119.99), offer pan and tilt capabilities to expand that view. This reasonably priced model boasts a weather-resistant build, free cloud storage, and color night vision. It delivered sharp, colorful 2K video and accurate motion detection in our tests, too. However, some intelligent alerts require a subscription, the camera’s pan and tilt range could be wider, and integration with smart home platforms could be improved. If you need select third-party platform support, our Editors’ Choice winner, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera ($199.99) remains a better choice, despite its lack of pan and tilt maneuverability.
