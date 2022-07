“Our schools are a huge part of our community, and I want to encourage local residents who are looking for work to consider applying for a position with the district,” said Mike Earley, Director of Human Resources. “We currently have more than 500 employees, and the district hires full- and part-time positions throughout the year. We hope that the more casual environment at this open job fair will offer a great way for applicants to get to know us and consider working for their local schools.”

XENIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO