This Might Be The Exact Date Panera's Autumn Squash Soup Returns In 2022

Grilled chicken doesn't seem too complicated a meal. On paper, it sure doesn't sound like rocket science, right? Just toss a piece of chicken on a grill, make sure it doesn't burn, and then drench it in as much barbecue sauce as you can handle. But when it comes down to putting that bird down on the grill, there are some things you need to know. For example, should you cook a chicken breast longer than a chicken thigh? How often should you add sauce, or should you wait until the chicken is off the grill to keep the sauce from burning?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO