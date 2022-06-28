ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Republicans to pick nominee to face Gov. Pritzker

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans are choosing a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall. Pritzker is a billionaire who has spent millions trying...

GOP’s Bailey to face Pritzker in race for Illinois governor

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall. Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination. Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term. Bailey is a farmer and staunch abortion opponent who raised his statewide profile by opposing restrictions Pritzker put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey on Saturday. That support that may hurt Bailey in a general election for a state where voters rejected Trump by double digits in 2016 and 2020.
LaSalle man faces felony charges after possession of LSD tablets

OTTAWA – A LaSalle man is in custody after authorities captured over two-hundred purported LSD tablets on Monday. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, agents conducted a buy/bust operation in LaSalle and were provided with over two hundred acid tabs from 40-year-old Jeremy L. Johnson of LaSalle. Johnson is charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class X Felony. His bond is set at $1 million.
LASALLE, IL

