Vince Lang

Kathleen M. Yurkoski, 92, of Livingston Parish, passed away Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022, at House of Grace in Denham Springs with family by her side. Born in Mocanaqua PA on December 15, 1929, she was the youngest of 11 siblings. Kathleen always did what was best for her family and worked hard towards that goal throughout her life. She moved to Holden, LA area in September of 2020 and enjoyed her visits to the Livingston Senior Center where she played Bingo as often as possible and meeting new friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years William Sr., who passed away on August 11, 2013. Surviving are her four children, William Yurkoski of Cody WY, Kim Ann Augustine of Hatboro PA, Monica Wolf of Holden LA, and Thomas Yurkoski of Mineral VA. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Mocanaqua PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO