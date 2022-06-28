ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 BMW M3 CS spy shots and video: Hardcore sedan coming soon

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW's current M3 sedan M4 coupe have only been with us for a bit over a year, but hotter versions of both cars are coming to showrooms soon. An M4 CSL was revealed in May but will have a production run of only 1,000 units. Don't worry if you miss out...

