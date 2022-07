Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts claims that the team is not concerned about the Freddie Freeman sage with his former agent. Freddie Freeman has dominated the news cycle this week. He recently returned to Atlanta to play his former team in the Braves. Then a report indicated that Freeman had moved on from his Excel Sports Management agent, Casey Close, following his free agency negotiations this past offseason. Then, there were the allegations made by Fox Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb that Freeman left because Close had withheld a final contract offer from the Braves.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO