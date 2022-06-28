Bengals' Finish in Top 10 of Latest Secondary Rankings

Cincinnati added to its' secondary this offseason

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have added plenty of new faces to their secondary over the past few years.

From Chidobe Awuzie to Eli Apple and Mike Hilton—Cincinnati has signed key pieces in free agency

They also took Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt with their first two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With a star like Jessie Bates on the back end, good young depth and emerging players like Awuzie—the Bengals have the 10th best secondary in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

"The Bengals have built their secondary exactly how we would at PFF: by giving themselves a ton of flexible options," Mike Renner wrote. "The starters listed above don’t even factor in the team's first- and second-rounders from this past draft. Adding two more versatile pieces in Daxton Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt makes this one of the deepest secondaries in the NFL."

The Ravens were first in the rankings. The Buccaneers, Browns, Packers and Dolphins round out the top five.

