ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tune in: We discuss the Kansas City Royals’ first base makeover and more potential moves

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppQzG_0gOPU0mz00

The Kansas City Royals lost their third straight game on Monday and fell 20 games below .500. But that wasn’t the big news. Earlier in the day, a trade sent first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of pitchers.

The move presented an opportunity at first base, and the Royals called up Vinnie Pasquantino from Triple-A Omaha, a move eagerly anticipated by fans.

Pasquantino didn’t play on Monday but he’s expected to see plenty of action the remainder of the season. On today’s SportsBeat Live, Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss what the moves mean — and are there more on the way?

Join us starting at 10 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves: 3 trade deadline surprises that could await Alex Anthopoulos

These trade deadline surprises could be on the way for Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves fans. There are two ways the Atlanta Braves can approach this year’s trade deadline. One is to be aggressive and try to repeat last year’s success of adding to the roster and eventually winning a World Series. The other is to make some more minor moves and be happy that things worked out well in 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Sam Mcdowell
Yardbarker

3 teams that could steal Aaron Judge away from the Bronx

The New York Yankees have no intention of letting Aaron Judge join another team in free agency next off-season, but unless they’re willing to open up the checkbook, they may lose out on the star slugger. Judge is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .289 with a 36.4% on-base rate and career-best .629 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees looking for outfield support at deadline, Orioles could be partner

The New York Yankees can no longer justify rolling with Joey Gallo this season after another horrible month. In June, Gallo hit a putrid .138 with a 26.3% on base rate. On the season, Gallo hosts a .165 average with a 27.6% on-base rate, nine homers, and 18 RBIs. Gallo hasn’t hit a homer since June 17, nine consecutive games. In fact, he’s currently on a nine-game hitless streak, one of his worst stretches of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#The Kansas City Royals#The Seattle Mariners#Sportsbeat Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
920
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy