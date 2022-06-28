Tune in: We discuss the Kansas City Royals’ first base makeover and more potential moves

The Kansas City Royals lost their third straight game on Monday and fell 20 games below .500. But that wasn’t the big news. Earlier in the day, a trade sent first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of pitchers.

The move presented an opportunity at first base, and the Royals called up Vinnie Pasquantino from Triple-A Omaha, a move eagerly anticipated by fans.

Pasquantino didn’t play on Monday but he’s expected to see plenty of action the remainder of the season. On today’s SportsBeat Live, Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss what the moves mean — and are there more on the way?

Join us starting at 10 a.m.