Patriots Teammate Said Mac Jones Has 'So Much Dog in Him'

Mac Jones ' New England Patriots teammates continue to talk him up as he enters his second NFL season.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football , tight end Jonnu Smith discussed Jones' mental approach and what makes the 23-year-old a strong presence in the locker room.

"Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on," Smith said of Jones via NFL.com . "Mac is definitely one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest, man. But when he steps on that field, he's a different character. He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him. Once he flips that switch, he's a whole different character. Some guys don't know how to cut that on and cut that off when it's time to do it. He's so young. He's poised. He's got a little swagger to him, man. I'm glad he's throwing us passes. That's my guy."

Jones was selected by the Patriots at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and was named the starting quarterback ahead of Week 1 of his rookie season.

The former University of Alabama standout finished his first season with 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions on 352 of 521 passing while leading the Patriots to a 10-7 overall record and playoff berth, as well as being selected to the Pro Bowl and the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

