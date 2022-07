A team of domino artists, including one of the judges from the TV show 'Domino Masters' gathered at a Michigan school to assemble and knock down a wall of dominoes. Steve Price, who is one of the judges on the Fox TV show is also the brother of one of the teachers at Trillium Academy in Taylor, Michigan. Mrs. Price and her third-grade class welcomed the team back in April as they set up about 100,000 dominoes.

