Ted Davis, III

Susan Ann Hastings of Seaford entered the gates of Heaven to be with our Lord and Savior early on June 24, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Born July 2, 1958 in Seaford, she was the daughter of Edward and Virginia Short and was one of three children. Susan graduated from Seaford Senior High School, where she enjoyed twirling the batons, and went to Georgetown’s Vo-tech school for cosmetology.
Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Lee Trader, also known as” Ginn” of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Percell Widgeon officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed at www.cooperandhumbles.com. .
Funeral services for Ms. Marie Doizin of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Waldo Charles officiating. Interment will be in the Parksley Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed...
Richard Thomas “Tommy” Hickman, 67, of Hallwood, passed away on June 27, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born on December 17, 1954 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Melvin T. Hickman, Jr. and Evelyn Mears Hickman. An auto body technician, Tommy worked at Durbin’s, Midway and Smoots. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and looking for arrowheads. ….
William “Bill” W. Collins, Jr., 59, of Lee Mont, passed away on June 27, 2022 in Parksley. Born on April 2, 1963 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late William W. Collins, Sr. and Joan Ann Boyce Collins. Starting at a young age, Bill loved electronics and computers. He could re-wire or create just about anything related to electronics.
Funeral services for Mr. James R. Boggs, Sr., also known as “Good Booty” of Tasley, will be conducted Saturday at 9AM from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Exmore, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Corbin of Temperanceville, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from St. John Independent Church, Messongo, with Rev. Brenda Wise officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. More information can be found at CooperandHumbles.com.
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Authorities arrested an Eastern Shore man Wednesday in connection with atriple stabbing in Ocean City last week. Ocean City police said federal and state law enforcement officials arrested Paul Baynard, 23, of Ridgley, in Queen Anne's County. Police said the arrest stems from a fight...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
SALISBURY, Md. – Campers at Wicomico County’s Title I summer camp got quite the surprise on Wednesday. American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland paid the students a visit and even sang a song for them. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Then come join us Sunday, July 3rd at 2 p.m. for the Grand Opening of the Samuel D. Outlaw Blacksmith Shop Memorial Museum at 5 Boundary Avenue in Onancock. All are welcome to the festivities. Attendees are invited to stay for the Ice Cream Social at the Historic Onancock School...
A Temperanceville woman who was injured in a two vehicle crash in Snow Hill Tuesday passed away from her injuries Wednesday. Emani Press, 20, was traveling southbound on Snow Hill Road, Route 12, around 5:15 PM when a Ford Fusion was traveling northbound, crossed the center lane and struck Press’ Honda.
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have made an arrest in a triple stabbing that took place earlier this month. 23-year-old Paul Baynard of Ridgely, Maryland was located in Queen Anne’s County and taken into custody. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the...
DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department has announced that a raccoon recently tested positive for rabies in the county. We’re told the raccoon was in the area of Montrose Drive and Johnson Road. Residents are advised to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
An abundance of Independence Day celebrations are taking place along Delaware’s coastline. Here’s what’s on tap in the region. Fireworks will light the sky over Rehoboth Bay to celebrate Independence Day in Dewey Beach Monday, July 4. Highway One has sponsored the annual fireworks display since 2013,...
Krystle Gardner-Blackwell likes fighting for the underdog. In 2018, after a young Seaford girl was killed during a hit-and-run crash while getting her mail, Gardner-Blackwell was at the forefront of local rallies seeking justice for Germani Truitt-Handy. Fast forward to 2022, the Lewes native has been working hard to get...
When I first moved here, a longtime resident warned me that I’d suddenly hear from all sorts of “friends” now that I had a home at the beach. She was right. But given what I do around here, I admit I do like to show off our Cape Region restaurants. Well, ‘tiz that season, so I’ve come up with a short list of pick hits that do a good job representing our beach towns. Note the words “short list” – I’m only allowed a certain amount of real estate on this page, so not every one of our 400+ eateries can be listed.
