Governor Ron DeSantis signs Miya’s Law protecting residential apartment complex tenants

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Miya Marcano (WFTV)

Jacksonville — Governor Ron DeSantis signs “Miya’s Law,” new legislation that strengthens the safety of tenants living in multi-family apartment complex rentals.

In addition to giving tenants a 12 to 24 hour notification for maintenance work and repairs, the legislation requires that “landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments” conduct background screenings of potential employees which include a national sweep of criminal history records, specifically targeting violent criminal offenses. These screenings permit landlords to reject applicants with criminal records.

The law also requires a maintenance log for the issuance, return, and storage of unit keys. Both the logs and the screenings are subject to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s annual apartment inspection.

Miya’s Law also prohibits apartment dwelling units the ability to offer tenants hourly rates.

The law is named after 19-year old Miya Marcano who was allegedly murdered by Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker who entered her apartment with a key fob in 2021. After being reported missing by her parents, the 19-year old University of Florida student was found dead in the local woods. Her mouth, wrists and feet had been bound with duct tape.

According to the Orange County Sheriff department, after being named a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance and death, Caballero committed suicide.

The legislation was spearheaded by the Marcano family who described the tragedy as a spotlight placed on the safety of tenants living in units who remain vulnerable to workers having the freedom to enter units at will with a master key.

“Every tenant deserves to be safe in their own home,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a recent press release. “By signing this legislation, we are making it safer to live in a rental unit and giving renters more peace of mind in their homes. Miya’s death was a tragedy, and our prayers continue to be with the Marcano family. I am proud to act on their behalf to help prevent a tragedy like that from happening to another Florida tenant.”

©2022 Cox Media Group