Seaport Village sardine bar demands a strong stomach and love for laughter

On the two date nights a month that we customarily keep, my wife and I typically go out to eat, drink, and talk. But recently, we decided to take a break from that routine and do a different kind of activity. No eating, drinking, or talking. Also no seeing, hearing, or having to manage the usual workings of gravity or the hassle of clothes. We went on a sensory deprivation tank date — same float spa, separate tanks. This must not be that unusual: most local flotation centers seem to offer couples deals, and that includes flōt, which has two locations in San Diego. We went to the one on Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO