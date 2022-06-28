ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Seaport Village sardine bar demands a strong stomach and love for laughter

CBS 8
CBS 8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO — If a can of sardines sounds like a delicious dinner, we've discovered a special spot just for you. In this Zevely Zone, I had to search, but finally found the Oslo Sardine Bar. I have covered a few of San Diego's secret speakeasies, but this...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Ice Cream Shops in San Diego

It’s summer in San Diego, and in addition to beach trips and road trips, our thoughts naturally turn to cold, creamy refreshments, like big scoops of ice cream piled into freshly baked waffle cones, swirls of soft serve topped with sprinkles and crumbled cookies, thick shakes and malts, and tangy, refreshing sherbets and sorbets. Best of all, there’s no advance planning required, you can just hop in the car, on the trolley, or, if you’re really lucky, walk down the block to your favorite neighborhood place. In fact, the most difficult part is deciding which of San Diego's amazing ice creameries to visit. We’ve done the leg work for you though, so check out our list of favorite places to indulge in summertime’s tastiest treats.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

Iconic Southern California Resort Debuts Summer Cantina Featuring Tacos By LOLA 55 & Gelato Paradiso Pop-Up

This summer, Fairmont Grand Del Mar debuts the Summer Cantina, a new poolside dining experience in partnership with local eateries, LOLA 55 and Gelato Paradiso. Inspired by the destination’s laid-back California lifestyle, the Summer Cantina will offer resort guests and visitors alike a limited-edition summer menu inclusive of unique tacos, specialty gelato flavors, craft cocktails, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Date night: try a sensory deprivation tank at flōt on Kettner

On the two date nights a month that we customarily keep, my wife and I typically go out to eat, drink, and talk. But recently, we decided to take a break from that routine and do a different kind of activity. No eating, drinking, or talking. Also no seeing, hearing, or having to manage the usual workings of gravity or the hassle of clothes. We went on a sensory deprivation tank date — same float spa, separate tanks. This must not be that unusual: most local flotation centers seem to offer couples deals, and that includes flōt, which has two locations in San Diego. We went to the one on Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
pvtimes.com

Sportsman’s Quest: The tuna bite is on

I’ve just returned from another scouting trip to San Diego, Calif. This time to check the tuna fishing activity; the bite is certainly on and increasing. If you want the adventure of a lifetime, it’s time to plan. I was able to become reacquainted with old friend Frank...
PAHRUMP, NV
San Diego weekly Reader

Be habitual, baby!

No, Bobby is from Boston and Zach is from Indiana. Zach: A couple of weeks, Bobby is teaching me. After a couple of weeks in the water, is Zach any good?. Bobby: He is not that bad. We are just trying to stay alive out there. It’s choppy today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Despite Obstacles, Chef Q Takes San Diego Restaurant & Community to New Heights

Executive Chef Quinnton Austin is the owner of Louisiana Purchase, a restaurant in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego that aims to “bring New Orleans to North Park” with a soulful menu of savory bites. Like many other small to midsize business owners during the pandemic, Austin (aka “Chef Q”) was forced to continually adapt to ever-changing regulations with real impacts on his business. Austin’s flexible attitude and ability to “rise to the occasion” unexpectedly created new opportunities for the restaurant, even amidst a global pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Seaport Village#Sardines#Food Drink
NBC San Diego

‘Bread for All': San Diego Bakery Ranks No. 1 in the U.S., According to Yelp

Yelp has released its list of the top 17 bakeries in the United States and number one may be right around the corner from you. Located in the East Village, Izola is topping the charts. With over 400 reviews on Yelp, Izola has a strong five-star rating and it’s not hard to tell why. Mouth-watering images of the extensive array of buttery, flaky croissants, sourdough galore, the raved-over Tahitian vanilla knot and more flood the restaurant review page.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Lakeside golf course taken over by crows

SAN DIEGO — Residents in one Lakeside neighborhood say they’ve noticed a growing population of crows recently. The birds have made the Willowbrook Golf Course & Grill in Lakeside their new destination every night. The people who live there are describing it as an 'invasion.'. “I’d say there’s...
LAKESIDE, CA
Eater

18 Standout Food Spots in Mira Mesa

The community of Mira Mesa is becoming a sought-after area for restaurants, rivaling Kearny Mesa in its concentration of Asian establishments serving everything from Filipino food to Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese dishes. Dining options on the boulevard are increasingly diverse, running the gamut from traditional to fusion food; use this handy guide to this growing neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kusi.com

List of all the Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?. The annual Big Bay Boom will take place at 9:00 PM over San Diego Bay, but there are many other places to watch fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday. All the shows start at 9:00 PM. Below...
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

21 Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

San Diego is a city with a lot to offer. It has wonderful beaches, a buzzing nightlife scene, and impressive history. The city is also known for its diversity. It is a city of over 1 million people and has more than 100 miles of beaches. It’s a beach bum’s dream destination: perfect weather, lots of fun things to do, and a laid-back vibe. It is also a city that’s got it all. From the beaches to the museums to the shopping, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in this beautiful city.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Where to view fireworks this Fourth of July in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Several Fourth of July celebrations are planned across the San Diego area. From fireworks and parades to concerts in the park, there's something for everyone to do on this Independence Day. Check out a list of firework displays below:. When: Monday, July 4. Where: Spreckels...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy