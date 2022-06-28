Beach season in Massena

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Bassmaster Elite Series is heading back to the St. Lawrence River in July to start their season-ending Northern Swing. The tournament pits 90 of the top bass anglers in the world against big bass and one another as they battle for the coveted championship trophy. The first-place prize is $100,000 and the tournament has a total purse of more than $725,000.
On June 22 at 9 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the Dix Range with the search for a 58-year-old from Singapore last heard from on June 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The hiker was communicating with his wife in Singapore while in New York for a week, but when she did not hear from him, she called for help.
MALONE, N.Y. — A 16-year-old business owner in Malone will soon have a new way to deliver his homemade dog treats thanks to a generous donation from the community. Logan McArdle is the owner and baker at Logan's Barkery, a homemade dog treat bakery that he operates out of his parents' home in Malone.
It may not look like it but the new Stewart’s Shop at 26 Maple St., Potsdam, is open for business despite some major construction and demolition cleanup work in progress. The installation of gas pumps has yet to be done. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
Ashley Cougler, Canton, gives some last minute advice to her son, Porter, 4, at Thursday night's Big Wheels Races in Canton. Sponsored by the Canton Chamber of Commerce, a large crowd cheered on 20 or so young racers on a beautiful evening in downtown Canton. Porter, the son of John and Ashley Cougler, was the winner in the four-year-old division. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
John McGrath, left, and Cayde Scanlon, right, took a break from daycare Tuesday to watch the demolition of North Country Oil Change in Potsdam. The land is being cleared to make way for a new Stewart’s store. Photo submitted by Maura Mayer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers helped rescue an injured hiker on Coney Mountain on June 22. According to DEC, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Burns, Rangers Balerno and Curcio, and Assistant Forest Ranger Gonsalves responded to a report of an injured hiker on the mountain at noon on June 22. Ranger Balerno reached the 17-year-old hiker who was from Naples before 1 p.m. and determined the subject had dislocated an ankle.
(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 86 were reopened after police activity was completed at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both lanes of Route 86 in Franklin County have been closed to traffic. Specifically, eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 86 between Route 3,...
One person was stabbed, one man was shot and killed, and a community in Upstate NY is in shock, disbelief, and feeling heartbroken following a harrowing incident at an Upstate New York Stewart's location. On Wednesday morning, police in Saranac Lake, New York say they responded to a call about...
The New York State Attorney General is investigating after Saranac Lake Village Police shot and killed a man during a confrontation at a convenience store this morning. New York State Police say the incident happened at the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police say two members of the village police force responded to the shop for a reported stabbing and encountered a man armed with a knife.
Dozens of medical workers in Ogdensburg were laid off on Monday. It's the latest round of cuts at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, which has been downsizing its staff and outsourcing its workflow in recent months. Emily RussellAfter 21 years at Claxton-Hepburn, this Ogdensburg woman was one of dozens laid off. Cathy...
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two people were transported to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Hermon. According to New York State Police, Troopers were called to East DeKalb Road in the town of Hermon for a report of a motorcycle accident around 10:06 p.m. on June 25. A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the motorcycle, 39-year-old Darren J. Caldwell from Norfolk, and his passenger were traveling westbound on East DeKalb Road prior to the accident.
Richard F. Russell Jr., age 51 of Malone, NY passed away on June 27,2022 at the Alice Center in Malone. Richard was born in Malone on January 19,1971. He was the son of Richard & Jean (LaRoe) Russell. He attended local schools and graduated from Franklin Academy in 1989. He...
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute on June 26. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a report of a domestic incident on the North Woods Road in the town of Canton on Saturday. The investigation revealed that 36-year-old Sara N. Carter had allegedly shoved an individual during the argument in the presence of a child.
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg is facing felony charges after she was stopped in St. Lawrence County. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they conducted a vehicle stop on State Highway 37 in the Town of Oswegatchie on June 24. During the stop, 41-year-old Sommer L. Miller was allegedly found in possession of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine.
