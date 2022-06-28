ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde mom who ran into the school to save her kids during the shooting says local police are intimidating her

By Sophia Ankel,Jake Epstein
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Texas law-enforcement officials outside Robb Elementary School.

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

  • Angeli Gomez ran into a Uvalde school to save her two kids during the massacre, and was detained.
  • Her attorney alleges that Gomez had been targeted by local police for speaking out about the incident.
  • The attorney said a marked police car once parked outside Gomez's house for 45 minutes with its lights blinking.

An Uvalde mother who ran into the school to save her kids during last month's mass shooting has alleged that local police intimidated her after she spoke out about them, according to a letter from her attorney seen by Insider.

Angeli Gomez, a farmworker from Uvalde, Texas, was handcuffed by police officers as she tried to run into Robb Elementary School during the May 24 shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

Gomez persuaded Uvalde law-enforcement officers to release her, then jumped over the school fence, sprinted inside the school, and safely pulled both of her children from their classrooms.

Since then, Gomez has been critical of law-enforcement officials and their delayed response time to the shooting in multiple media interviews.

In a letter sent to the Uvalde Police Department, obtained by Insider, Gomez's attorney said a marked police car sat outside her home for about 45 minutes with its lights on.

"A marked police vehicle was outside of her residence at [redacted] for approximately forty-five minutes; with the vehicle lights on and blinking," the letter said.

The letter also alleged that the "police harassment appears to be due to animosity that" she entered Robb Elementary School on the day of the massacre.

She also described the alleged incident to News 4 San Antonio , saying: "The other night we were exercising and we had a cop parked at the corner like flickering us with his headlights."

Gomez's attorney added in the letter: "Additional harassment includes that Ms. Gomez was indirectly threatened through communications to her family, apparently resulting from her action as a whistle blower by speaking honestly and in a straightforward manner to the media about the inaction of law enforcement while an armed gunman was shooting the children and teachers of Robb Elementary."

The letter requested information about the police vehicle and the reason it was parked outside her home. It also asked that "any and all" alleged harassment of Gomez stop, and threatened legal action against the department if it did not respond in writing.

Gomez told News 4 she decided to separate herself from her children as a result of the intimidation "just so my sons don't feel like they have to watch cops passing by, stopping, parking." It is unclear whether this means she is not currently staying in the same house as her children.

The Uvalde Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Gomez told CBS earlier this month that she received a call from someone in law enforcement telling her that if she kept speaking to the media that she might be charged with violating her probation. It is unclear who called her.

CBS reported that Gomez was on probation for some unspecified charges from about a decade ago. Gomez said that a judge later told her that she was brave during the shooting and that her probation would be shortened.

She was not arrested or charged in relation to the incident that occurred during the school shooting.

"The police were doing nothing," Gomez previously told The Wall Street Journal . "They were just standing outside the fence. They weren't going in there or running anywhere."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

keep it right 7
3d ago

They need to leave her alone, she did what she had to do, that was her children her heart in the school, the cops were scared, I consider her a hero, I would of done the same thing 💯

Reply(1)
8
Popsgirl
3d ago

Sounds like this mother was the only one with any smarts that day! She should be labeled A HERO and nothing else!

Reply
4
You gotta be baggin me
3d ago

That whole police force needs to be gutted and restocked! The more details that come out the more it seems murder charges need to be considered! I am pro police, but this was pathetic!

Reply
2
 

