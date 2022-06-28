ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

British fugitive, 22, wanted over 'fatal stabbing' in 2021 is arrested in Spanish town where he had 'integrated himself into the local community'

By Gerard Couzens for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Spanish police have arrested a British fugitive wanted over a fatal stabbing in the UK.

The 22-year-old is facing extradition after being arrested in the town of Hinojos in the south-west Spanish province of Huelva where he had integrated himself into the local community and 'gone unnoticed', police said.

The suspect, identified only by his initials OBP, allegedly fatally stabbed a man to death in the UK on August 21, 2021, before fleeing to Spain.

Detectives in Spain said the detainee, who is said to have both Spanish and British nationality, was wanted on an International Arrest Warrant sent to more than 30 countries by Interpol NCB Manchester, which is part of the UK's National Crime Agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3gzL_0gOPQvid00
Pictured: The Briton was arrested by police in Spain

Spanish police released footage of the arrest today and confirmed: 'Spanish National Police have arrested a 22-year-old in Hinojos in Huelva who has both Spanish and British nationality on suspicion of a crime of homicide.'

Saying the investigation to track him down had started at the beginning of last year, a spokesman added: 'The arrest warrant was issued in the name of OBP and said he had fled the UK in August last year after allegedly being involved in a homicide on the night of August 21 2021.

'In the company of three other people, he allegedly stabbed his victim in the chest and caused his death.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Btamr_0gOPQvid00
Spanish police released footage of the arrest of the British fugitive today

The spokesman added: 'Work done by investigators managed to pinpoint him to Hinojos where he had taken refuge in a family home and had managed to integrate himself into the local community and go unnoticed.

'He was arrested when officers took advantage of the fact an annual festival was taking place.'

The Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid will now determine whether to extradite him to the UK.

It was not immediately clear today if he has already appeared before an extradition judge and whether he has consented to being flown to Britain or is opposing extradition.

