ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams doesn't need to win a 24th Grand Slam to be 'the best of all time,' one tennis legend says

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoai_0gOPQU5800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhk1A_0gOPQU5800
Serena Williams.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

  • Serena Williams is set to play her first singles match in a full year at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
  • The tennis star is on the hunt for her 24th Grand Slam singles title to tie Margaret Court's record.
  • Tennis great Tracy Austin says Williams' legacy shouldn't depend on winning any more titles.

Serena Williams is back.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is returning to the court Tuesday for her first singles match in a full year. And even though she enters Wimbledon via a wild card slot, Williams has made it clear that she's there with one goal in mind :

Number 24.

Ever since she came back from maternity leave in 2018, Williams has been in pursuit of that elusive 24th title. Despite four finals appearances in the years since, she still hasn't broken through to tie Margaret Court's longstanding record for most Grand Slam victories in the history of the sport.

But according to one tennis legend, Williams doesn't need any more wins to solidify her legacy. Two-time Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin — the youngest woman ever to win the US Open and the youngest inductee to the tennis Hall of Fame — says the seven-time Wimbledon champion should feel "completely fulfilled with what she did" over the course of her illustrious career, regardless of her final Grand Slam count.

"I would like nothing more than Serena to tie Margaret Court at 24 or even surpass her," Austin told Insider. "But I think even without those numbers, Serena's gonna be thought of as the best of all time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6F8X_0gOPQU5800
Williams was given a wildcard entry to this year's Wimbledon.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"I feel like so often the press is talking about 24. Who cares?" she added, before directing a message to Williams: "You are the best of all time. Don't worry about it whenever you want to retire."

Austin cited more than just Williams' incredible singles record. In addition to her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has won 14 doubles majors alongside her older sister Venus, as well as two mixed doubles titles with Belarusian Max Mirnyi.

And beyond the fact that "she's won everything," Williams has built a family — including her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia — and made "more money than she could ever spend and her grandchildren could spend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWTIy_0gOPQU5800
Williams (left) with daughter Olympia Ohanian and husband Alexis Ohanian at the "King Richard" premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Plus, Williams is using her massive platform — and, yes, the money she's earned over years of tennis dominance — to help promote causes close to her heart. Back in March, her venture capital firm — Serena Ventures — raised a whopping $111 million in capital to invest in "a future in which historically overlooked people and markets are empowered for a more inclusive economy."

During a press conference ahead of Wimbledon, Williams admitted that her off-court endeavors are "a little bit more of my life now than tournaments." And she seemed perfectly content with that — and with letting the twilight of her tennis career play out organically.

"I hope she feels like she can be completely fulfilled with what she's accomplished," Austin said.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 5

J-Man
3d ago

She is simply the G.O.A.T of women's tennis Martina and Chris were great but they even admitted that they couldn't have beaten Serena

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu sports $37,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry as she exits Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu may have lost out on a winning title at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but it was her stunning Tiffany jewelry -- worth more than $37,000 in total -- that took centre court.The British tennis star lost on day three of the championships to French opponent Caroline Garcia, who had a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Centre Court. The 19-year-old skyrocketed to fame last year when she won the US Open in September, becoming Britain’s first female Grand Slam-winner in 44 years. So much so, that she even landed the role as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co.Raducanu made her...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Margaret Court
Person
Alexis Ohanian
FanSided

Simone Biles gets her first Wheaties box for company’s 100th anniversary

Simone Biles has been selected as one of three athletes to appear on special Wheaties boxes for the company’s 100th anniversary. For decades, seeing an athlete on a bright orange Wheaties box meant one thing: That athlete had MADE IT. They had transcended sports and become a cultural icon. Wheaties athletes were people you wanted to listen to, not just follow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

Serena Williams Returns to the Sacred Court

This week, Serena Williams will make her late comeback to the Wimbledon Championships against Harmony Tan of France. Earlier this week she shared on her Social Media a picture of her tennis shoes, writing: ”See you there”. This has been a long-anticipated comeback. It will be Williams’ first...
SERENA, IL
Popculture

Serena Williams Reacts to Losing 'Insane' First-Round Match at Wimbledon

Serena Williams made her return to the tennis court on Tuesday as she faced Harmony Tan in a first-round match at Wimbledon. Unfortunately, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost to Tan in a wild 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7) match, and many are wondering when Williams will compete next. After the loss, Williams went to Instagram to send a message to her fans.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

‘Serena Williams looked really good’ at Wimbledon, says former world number one

Mats Wilander believes Serena Williams ‘looked really good’ despite her Wimbledon defeat, but he does wonder if she has lost her ‘intimidation factor.’. Williams but on a brilliant show on her return to Wimbledon, putting on three-hours of great tennis before losing in a deciding-set tiebreak to Harmony Tan of France.
TENNIS
The Independent

Heather Watson breaks third-round barrier seven years after Serena Williams epic

Heather Watson finally buried the ghost of her agonising defeat by Serena Williams seven years ago by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon.Watson made the second week of a grand slam for the first time after a drama-filled win over Kaja Juvan.Playing at her 12th Wimbledon and in her 43rd major tournament, the British number four thrilled Court One with a landmark 7-6 (6) 6-2 victory.The closest Watson had previously come to the fourth round was here in 2015, when she served for the match against Williams but lost 7-5 in the third.Upon hitting the winning volley, Watson raised her...
TENNIS
Insider

Insider

476K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy